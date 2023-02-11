Radio highlights: Prof. Luke O'Neill helps launch RTÉ Jr's new kids' magazine show

SATURDAY

Dancing in the Disco: The Story of the Sultans of Ping

RTÉ 2XM, 3pm

Another chance to hear music journalist and historian Paul McDermott’s oral history of Leeside punks The Sultans of Ping, 30 years on from the success of debut album Casual Sex in the Cineplex.

Opera Night

LyricFM, 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera New York celebrates Franco Zeffirelli in an archival broadcast, featuring his legendary productions of Cavalleria rusticana and Pagliacci.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

The First Pure Clear Place: Leontia Flynn tells the story of the 1962 visit to Ireland of American poet Sylvia Plath and her husband, Ted Hughes, as guests of Irish poet, Richard Murphy — including a visit to WB Yeats’s tower at Ballylee.

An Stát Úr Nua

Raidió na Gaeltachta, 7pm

A look at the State on its centenary: How the work of the State for poorer countries enhanced its international reputation, and some of the challenges involved in that work.

MONDAY

The Full Score

LyricFM, 1pm

On World Radio Day, revisiting a concert by the Ukrainian chamber orchestra, Kyiv Soloists, as they team up with the Basel Chamber Orchestra to take a stand against the current war in Ukraine.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Janet Malcolm’s new book Still Pictures, reviewed by Sinead Gleeson — a posthumous collection of essays, sparked by old photos of her Czech refugee family and friends.

CAKE

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

The CAKE crew meet the fairy dog mother in the hopes of turning their pooch into a film star, visit an art exhibition at the National Folk Theatre of Ireland and learn a little about the art of storytelling.

TUESDAY

Anansi’s Web

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Darragh and Cliodhna continue exploring Anansi’s Web of stories, and with the help of Japanese storyteller Yuki, learn about two very different women tangled in a web of their own, and their journeys to freedom.

WEDNESDAY

Ceol Binn ó na Béanna

R na G, 7pm

Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha brings us a concert from the NYAH series in Cavan recorded in June 2022 — the first concert in the series held after the lockdown.

THURSDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Live highlights from Austin, Texas indie band Spoon’s excursion to the Tenegram Ballroom in Los Angeles, California.

FRIDAY

Bladhaire

Raidió na Gaeltachta, 3pm

Live from Raidió na Gaeltachta’s Bóthar na Léinsí studio in Kerry, with live performances from musicians from the Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh festival, plus music from Na Píobairí Uilleann Tionól, live from the Doirí Beaga studio in Donegal.

Kidcast

RTÉ Jr, 6.30pm

The State kids’ radio service welcomes a new magazine show, with a new young presenter each week. First guest is Dr Luke O’Neill for a science-based show.

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

The National Symphony Orchestra’s 75th birthday celebration features three showcase works for orchestra: A masterpiece symphony rooted in the ageless forests of Bohemia, a dazzling violin concerto with a Turkish tinge, and a wartime Overture with a hidden message of hope.