Book Interview: Anya Bergman gives voice to the women killed as 'witches'

Good ideas are the lifeblood of any writer but the tenacity to realise them is just as important. Take Anya Bergman, whose latest book, The Witches of Vardø, was ten years in the making. The author was living in Bergen in Norway when she came across the true story of the Finnmark witch trials which took place in the 17th century. When we think of witch-hunts, colonial America and places such as Salem leap to mind but they also raged across Europe from the 14th to the 18th century, killing thousands, mostly women.

“I couldn’t believe I had never heard of them because per capita, they were some of the most ferocious trials in Europe,” says Bergman.

She was so intrigued that she travelled to Vardø, above the Arctic Circle, the site of the witch trials, where the Steilneset Memorial by artist Louise Bourgeois commemorates the execution of 91 people who were burned at the stake. So began a period of intense research, which has led to The Witches of Vardø, a book based on fact but incorporating elements of historical fiction and magical realism.

The author is speaking to me on video call from her home on the Cork/Kerry border, a place that is geographically far removed from the Arctic Circle, but has much of its wildness and natural beauty. Bergman was born in England to an Irish mother and returned to live in Ireland late last year.

“Half of where I live is in Cork and half is in Kerry. The official address is Kilgarvan, Kerry, but literally the property is split in half,” she laughs.

The Witches of Vardø has just been released and Bergman is delighted with the enthusiastic response. While witches have exerted a hold on the popular imagination since time immemorial, from their cartoonish depiction in the film, The Wizard of Oz, to the more serious exploration of witch trials in Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, now they are having a real moment in fiction as part of a genre dubbed ‘witcherature’.

Although Bergman was at work on her novel long before the trend started, she’s happy that The Witches of Vardø is tapping into the zeitgeist. She had access to actual transcripts of trial testimony while writing the book, which were invaluable in providing a real insight into the injustices faced by women at the time.

“I built up a very good relationship with Professor Liv Helene Willumsen, who published a book on the Finnmark witch trials. She had gone through the facsimiles of all the original trials, which still exist, so I could read what they said on trial, the actual words of the women.” Bergman says she felt a responsibility to the women which spurred her on.

“So many times, I thought ‘this is not going to get into print, just let it go’ but it was like I had made a pledge to those women. I felt that they hadn’t had their voices heard and I really needed to do this for them. It was a passion project, I just could not let it go.”

There were many different reasons behind the witch trials, but underlying them all was a deep misogyny, says Bergman.

“If you look across the whole of Europe, there’s so many different reasons why these trials occurred in different places, ranging from economic, religious and scapegoating, to having an argument with a neighbour, but I think at the heart of all of them is misogyny, one of the oldest prejudices of all time.

“One of the most obvious ones when I started researching was sexual agency and how that is bound up in witchcraft persecutions — people don’t really like to go there.”

Norway's Queen Sonja (C), together with architect Peter Zumthor (R) and Jerry Gorovoy, visits the glass house at Steilneset witch memorial in Vardoe on June 23, 2011. The witch monument is a memorial to 91 women who lost their lives in the witch processes.

Bergman believes that the renewed interest in the stories of witches is linked to the continuing fight against ingrained societal misogyny.

“I found it interesting that the beginning of this resurgence is tied to the ‘Me Too’ movement. That’s when we started seeing these books being published, like The Familiars [by Stacey Halls] and The Mercies [by Kiran Millwood Hargrave]. So I think it’s bound up with a new wave of feminism, which is reclaiming the stories of our ancestors.”

The author also wanted to explore discrimination against older women, and has given a menopausal woman a central role in the book. Anna Rhodius is the former mistress of the King of Denmark, who has been sent to Vardø in disgrace, and is based on a real character.

“As a menopausal woman myself, this is something very close to my heart … women of our age get this ‘witchy’ diatribe. I went to a great conference last summer and one of the speakers said, ‘why is it that you put an old woman in a room in a horror movie and it is terrifying?’ It’s deeply ingrained. It’s very hard to find a non-stereotypical depiction of a menopausal woman. They’re either bad, mad or sad. Anna Rhodius is a strong, outspoken woman and when I researched her story, I was like, ‘wow’. I couldn’t believe how outspoken she was. And she really paid for it. In the court testimonies, you see what they were calling her, she was a harridan, a nag and all of these things.”

Bergman has previously written commercial fiction under her real name of Noelle Harrison, publishing a series of books with the digital publisher, Bookouture. She says that using a nom de plume has given her freedom to change direction. Writing a novel that blended fact with fiction has posed its own challenges, however.

“I like to know whenever I read a historical novel, how much the author made up and how much was fact, so I have a section at the end of the book on what is fact and fiction. My first version of the book was around 500 pages because I did the trial of every single woman, and it was too much. We call it the tyranny of history. So yes, it’s really challenging. Because you have to know everything, so the reader feels it’s authentic and feels safe in your hands.”

For now, Bergman is enjoying the satisfaction of seeing her book finally on the shelves.

“There were times I really didn’t think I would get it out there, so it’s very emotional. I’m enjoying the moment. Apparently in Blackwell’s bookshop in Edinburgh, they made it book of the month and I was only one copy behind Prince Harry’s memoir the other day,” she laughs.

As well as completing a PhD, she is also working on another book inspired by real-life events.

“The working title at the moment is The Tarot Reader of Versailles, and it is set against the backdrop of the French Revolution. There was this incredible woman who was a tarot reader and from humble beginnings, she became very powerful and popular. I read tarot myself and during the pandemic, I’ve never been so busy with people booking readings, so I thought that was quite interesting. I was also very interested in the Irish people who were involved in the French Revolution. I wanted to blend those countries and locations at that time in history so I have an Irish protagonist who ends up involved with the French Revolution.”

Bergman will also be turning her attention to another woman who she feels has been served badly by history.

“I reappraised Anna Rhodias, so I’m reappraising Marie Antoinette as well — I think she got a bit of a bad rap.”