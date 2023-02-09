Legendary composer Burt Bacharach dies aged 94

He was a multiple Grammy winner, a prize-winning Broadway composer and a three-time Oscar winner
Burt Bacharach, who has died aged 94. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 15:00
Hillel Italie, AP

Composer and Oscar winner Burt Bacharach has died aged 94.

His publicist confirmed to the PA news agency that he died surrounded by relatives at home on Wednesday, and said Bacharach’s family requested privacy at this time.

The songwriter and pianist wrote hundreds of songs from the 1960s to the 1980s, many with his long-standing lyricist Hal David, who died in 2012 aged 91.

Bacharach wrote hits for artists including Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones and the Carpenters.

He was nominated for 21 Grammy Awards, winning six. He was also a three-time Oscar winner and a prize-winning Broadway composer.

He is survived by his wife Jane Hansen, as well as his children Oliver, Raleigh and Cristopher. He was preceded in death by his daughter with Angie Dickinson, Nikki Bacharach.

