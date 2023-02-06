The Last of Us recap, episode four: More bumps on the road for Joel and Ellie

After taking a breather last week for its widely acclaimed Bill and Frank episode, The Last Of Us is pushing on. Joel and Ellie are headed west on the trail of Tommy, having acquired a car – with a functioning battery! – from Bill’s compound.

But who is Tommy? We met Joel’s hotheaded baby brother briefly in part one. As they cruise down the apocalyptic highway Joel fills in the blanks for his “cargo” Ellie.

Tommy “dreams of being a hero”, Joel explains. He signed up for the military and fought in Desert Storm. Then, following, the zombie uprising, he urged Joel to go north from Texas to Boston – where Tommy fell in with Marlene and the Fireflies.

“He wants to save the world,” adds Joel. Only he didn’t stay very long with the Fireflies. Now he’s “he’s on his own out there and I gotta get to him”.

Ellie isn’t buying Joel’s cynicism (she knows nothing about the death of his daughter Sarah 20 years ago). "If you don't think there's hope for the world, why bother going on?” she says. His answer is classic Joel. Ellie is cargo – but Tess was “like family” and so he is going to honour her wishes and deliver Ellie to the Fireflies.

Pedro Pascal in episode four of The Last of Us.

They camp for the night and Joel forbids Ellie from lighting a fire. This far from civilisation, the Infected aren’t a threat. Still, there are things out there nearly as dangerous. Ellie wonders if the bandits to whom he presumably refers will rob them? “They got way more on their mind than that,” says Joel.

In the Last Of Us video game, Joel and Ellie drive to Pittsburgh. The show sends them to Kanas City. However, the action plays out much the same. Forced through a built-up area when their road is blockaded, they are confronted by a man who staggers in front of the car begging for help.

It’s a trap! Joel puts his foot down. Unfortunately, a brick through the windscreen forces them to abandon their transport. They run to a nearby building where Joel is almost strangled by another of the Mad Max-style bandits. The bad guy is choking him out when – boom! – he is shot. It’s Ellie, holding the gun she trousered back at Bill’s compound.

Joel is shocked - how many times did he refuse her a gun?. However, he’s grateful too. In a scene straight from the game, the injured attacker begs to be spared. Joel, though, has no choice but to finish him off.

The “Hunters” are a faceless mob in the original Last Of Us game. The show gives them a leader – Kathleen – who is leading an uprising against Fedra and is on the hunt for a traitor named Henry. When she learns that two outsiders are causing mayhem she smells a conspiracy – to the point where she is prepared to ignore for the time being the presence in the city of a huge Infected lurking beneath a house.

Pedro Pascal and in Bella Ramsey in episode four of The Last of Us.

That won’t be the last we hear from this beastie, presumably. But for Ellie and Joel, this danger is something to worry about in the future. First they have to climb 33 flights of a skyscraper (Joel – allegedly 56 – is puffed). And then Joel reveals that he and the hunters have more in common that Ellie might have assumed. During those bad days on their way to Boston he and Tess did “what they had to” to survive.

That sounds ominous. However, he shows a softer side when telling Ellie that having to shoot an attacker is too much to ask of her. “I’m just saying, it isn't fair, your age, having to deal with all of this."

They camp up and have a chuckle as Ellie quotes some zingers from No Pun Intended: Volume Too. Then they are woken to find a gun pointed in their faces. Their trip west has hit another bump in the road. Joel was right after all. For this chapter of their journey, the Infected are the least of their woes.