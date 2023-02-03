Review: Damien Dempsey digs deep for Tales From The Holywell 

Tales From the Holywell

Abbey Theatre, Dublin, ★★★☆☆

“I don’t write hits, I write healers,” says Damien Dempsey, neatly encapsulating what’s in store in Tales From the Holywell, a sprawling evening of music, memory, and introspection led by the north Dublin singer.

Healing, the power of ritual, of communal experience – this is what Dempsey sees as the core of his art. It’s good vibes on a literal level, as he talks about the effect of sound on water molecules and, hence, on us, being as we are mostly water.

Bogus or not, such metaphysical mystery and ambiguity are director Conor McPherson’s stock in trade, and some of Dempsey’s tales of premonition and eerie coincidence seem to take up the thread from McPherson’s The Weir, which has just finished its run at the same theatre. Ghostliness, a sense of the past living on, comes through again and again.

It’s sympathetically evoked from the start in Paul Keogan’s simple, effective design, as the excellent band (an ensemble of violin, double bass, percusion, and keyboards) appear behind individual hazy scrims, like holograms haunting the stage.

Dempsey’s homeground of Holywell Road in Donaghmede becomes a psychogeographic symbol. The ancient holy well might be covered over by modernity, concrete and urban sprawl, but there remains “something in the water” as it were, race memory colouring Dempsey’s view of his world and himself as an artist.

If all this is a meeting of sensibilities between performer and director, for the most part McPherson’s is a subtle guiding presence, perhaps too subtle. The core of the performance, to quote one of the many namechecked Dublin literary icons, “wallows in the habitual, the banal”. Dempsey takes us into a working-class Dublin of sweary, slagging, heart-of-gold characters, a world materially meagre, but in other ways rich.

He gives us his roots. His class history. The inheritance of violence via industrial schools and laundries. Bullies, depression. His mother leaving the family home. His own self-creation as a musician. That cheap first guitar, the bedroom practising. The breakthroughs with the likes of John Reynolds and Christy Moore. We meet John Hurt crawling across the floor of a London hotel room.

It’s the full picture all right, told in Dempsey’s good humoured, naturalistic, off-the-cuff style, interwoven with one-liners that evoke the late 1970s. These go down a treat with the enthusiastic audience.

The musicians, meanwhile, take their cues from Dempsey’s stories, weaving snatches of melody and song – anything from Debussy to Andrea Bocelli, Hot Chocolate to 'The Rocky Road to Dublin' – before coalescing for the full numbers that punctuate the performance.

Throughout, the sincerity is searing. Yet there’s a nagging sense of trying to cover too much, of skimming over experience, of telling and naming, rather than showing. Overlong digressions into history and colonialism are tedious, while Dempsey says nothing startling about the world he relates, one which, like Dublin city itself, is by now rather overwritten.

He’s at his best when he keeps it personal, and yet here there’s a paradoxical feeling of something very individual being shared, but couched in off-the-peg banalities and cliches. Of course, there’s no doubting it’s straight from the heart. This is Dempsey’s truth. As he leads the audience in an encore singalong of 'Sing All Our Cares Away', you can see his point. “We grow strong, or we fall” – the tao of Damien Dempsey.