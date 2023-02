There is a scene in the opening episode of Extraordinary (Disney+) when a character is channelling the ghost of Hitler, and the other two tell him the world is a very liberal place now and the Jews are doing alright. The ghost of Hitler tries to shout them down and says the whole thing is very childish.

He’s right — Extraordinary is very childish. It’s foolish as well. In a good way.

The idea is that everyone in the world gets a super-power at the age of 18. Except for Jen — she’s in her mid-20s and still waiting for hers to come along.

Not surprisingly, she feels inadequate. I presume the theme here is the inadequacy we get looking at the best version of other people on social media.

Sofia Oxenham as Carrie, Mairead Tyers as Jen in Extraordinary.

It wears this theme lightly though. Extraordinary is a light enough romp about 20-somethings in a big city. It’s like Girls without the annoying self-obsession.

This is thanks to Máiréad Tyers, who plays Jen. She has been described in the British press as part of the latest generation of UK talent, which will come as a surprise to anyone in her native village of Ballinhassig, Co Cork.

She’s funny, open, horny, and vulnerable, playing second fiddle to her younger sister, who is clearly the favourite with her mother, played by Siobhán McSweeney. (It’s all Cork, girl.)

Bilal Hasna as Kash in Extraordinary

There’s a goofy innocence in the friendship with her two room-mates, Carrie and her boyfriend Kash. Carrie was the one who channelled Hitler, that’s her super-power, speaking for dead people, which she uses at her job in a solicitors’ office, when there is a posthumous question over a will.

This is revealed in Carrie’s first scene where she channels a dead man to see if his money should go to his ex-wife or the younger model who was married to him for 25 minutes.

He chooses the younger model, which sets the tone of Extraordinary to “cheeky”. And I like it.

Extraordinary on Disney+

Some of the scenes feel a bit disjointed, like the one where Jen sleeps with an awkward guy who wears gloves because his super-power is to make people orgasm by touching them. He was a brilliant character who was discarded after a few scenes — maybe they’ll bring him back later.

This show isn’t for everyone. It’s definitely not for kids unless you feel like explaining the slew of masturbation gags in the first half hour.

It can be a bit whimsical at times, going out of its way to deliver a gag every 60 seconds rather than letting the story flow without a laugh. But after two episodes, I’m on board. I care about Jen and her two friends. I’m touched by the odd relationship she has with her father, played by the voice of Ardal O’Hanlon.

You’ll understand why when you watch it.

And you should watch Extraordinary. It’s Derry Girls, Fleabag, and Aisling Bea’s This Way Up for 2023. And that’s more than good enough for me.