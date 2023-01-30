Calvin Harris and Travis Scott to headline Longitude

It will be the first time Calvin Harris has headlined a show in Ireland in 10 years
Calvin Harris and Travis Scott to headline Longitude

Longitude will take place at Marlay Park on July 1 and 2, 2023

Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 12:23
Nicole Glennon

Calvin Harris, MK and Travis Scott will headline Longitude Festival this summer.

The festival returns to Marlay Park this Saturday, July 1 - Sunday, July 2.

It will be the first time Calvin Harris has headlined a show in Ireland in 10 years.

Lil Uzi Vert, Anne-Marie, Belters Only, Joey Bada$$ and Joel Corry will also take to the stage over the weekend.

Tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday, February 3 from Ticketmaster.

Read More

Marie Cassidy: The glam stuff is fun — but I am not so keen on the fake tan

More in this section

Tommy Tiernan Show recap: Damien Dempsey on the whisper that warned of death Tommy Tiernan Show recap: Damien Dempsey on the whisper that warned of death
Dancing With The Stars recap: Dr Marie Cassidy bows out  Dancing With The Stars recap: Dr Marie Cassidy bows out 
Paul Brogan: I was supposed to take my shirt off for the Samba –production said I wasn’t allowed Paul Brogan: I was supposed to take my shirt off for the Samba –production said I wasn’t allowed
Musicconcertsfestivals#UnwindPerson: Calvin HarrisPerson: Travis ScottPerson: Lil Uzi VertPerson: Anne-MariePerson: belters onlyPerson: joey Bada$$Person: Joel CorryEvent: Longitude Festival
Tom Verlaine (Roberto Finizio/Pacific Press/Alamy Live News)

Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of Television, dies aged 73

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s