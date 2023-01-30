Calvin Harris and Travis Scott to headline Longitude

Calvin Harris, MK and Travis Scott will headline Longitude Festival this summer.

The festival returns to Marlay Park this Saturday, July 1 - Sunday, July 2.

It will be the first time Calvin Harris has headlined a show in Ireland in 10 years.

Lil Uzi Vert, Anne-Marie, Belters Only, Joey Bada$$ and Joel Corry will also take to the stage over the weekend.

Tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday, February 3 from Ticketmaster.