Calvin Harris and Travis Scott to headline Longitude

Calvin Harris, MK and Travis Scott will headline Longitude Festival this summer.
The festival returns to Marlay Park this Saturday, July 1 - Sunday, July 2.
It will be the first time Calvin Harris has headlined a show in Ireland in 10 years.
🍃 #Longitude2023 returns July 1st & 2nd to #MarlayPark🌳@CalvinHarris ✦ @trvisXX ✦ @MarcKinchen ✦ @AnneMarie ✦ @belters_only + many more!— Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) January 30, 2023
🎟 Get your tickets from 12pm this Friday 📆
🌿 Subject to licence pic.twitter.com/JZ8PCeOZaG
Lil Uzi Vert, Anne-Marie, Belters Only, Joey Bada$$ and Joel Corry will also take to the stage over the weekend.
Tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday, February 3 from Ticketmaster.