Rory O’Neill: I've been surprised by positive reaction to Dancing with the Stars stint

Rory O’Neill has said he has been pleasantly surprised by the reaction to his stint on Dancing with the Stars, joking that the show probably isn’t watched by “homophobes”.

The gay rights campaigner, who has been performing as drag queen Panti Bliss since the late 90s, said prior to coming on the show he worried for RTÉ’s social media team, but he has seen “very little” negativity online.

“I'm surprised," he admitted, "because in all the other things that I do, you don't have to go far into my Twitter replies to find really nasty stuff.

“But in this case, there's been almost none of it, I think because homophobes aren't watching Dancing the Stars,” he said with a laugh.

“If you have a problem with the gays, it's not really the show for you, is it?"

The 54-year-old's participation in the show is significant – partnered up with Ukranian professional Denys Samson, it’s the first time the Irish show has had a same-sex couple. Strictly Come Dancing featured its first same-sex couple in the 2020 series.

There are “absolutely no qualms around queerness” he says, of his experience of the show so far.

Panti Bliss with dance partner Denys Samson

“I think if you have a ballroom dancing show, you're going to have to be pretty relaxed about it, and they are.

“In a way sometimes look at the straight blokes struggling their way through the Cha Cha Cha with diamanté all over their shirts, and think, God, I think they feel more uncomfortable in this than I do!”

But, performing as Panti Bliss every week comes with its own challenges.

“I'm the only one doing it with a wig glued to me face, my eyebrows glued down, three layers of foam rubber and padding and corsetry on.”

It might be nice, therefore, to perform as Rory one week – something the Mayo man has said he would love to do. As for his partner Denys trying his hand at dancing in drag...

“It has definitely come up and he would be totally up for it,” Rory said.

“If anyone is slightly resistant it's me because I want to be the pretty one in this relationship.”

Positive reaction

Speaking about the reaction from the public to stint on the show thus far, Rory said he has had a couple of positive messages from parents who are watching it with their kids.

"[They are] saying that it's nice their kids are being introduced to queer people through a family entertainment show.

“That's been nice, because that is what I was thinking about when I was thinking about being the first same sex couple on it.

I think it is nice that there are kids out there who might be learning about, people like me through the telly, with their ma there to answer questions on Sunday night, rather than learning about it in the schoolyard through some awful joke or bullying.

“The people who have very strong opinions about queer people.. they're not going to have their mind changed by me dancing on Sunday night television. So, I'm not trying to.”

The Pantibar owner said he has been surprised by how many people watch it and “get really into it”.

"Quite a lot of people stop you in the street to talk to you about it... and quite a lot of ladies of a certain age tell me that me and Dr Marie are their favorites.

Panti Bliss in Dancing with the Stars

“I suspect the fact that we are the two oldest contestants probably helps.” When it comes to voting, the Ballinrobe native says he has “the Mayo vote locked up” and he’s going to “force the queers to vote for me”.

“My family love it, they are totally into it. One sister has been [to the show] already, another sister is coming this Sunday, another sister is coming the following Sunday. My mum has been.

“The town of Ballinrobe seems to be in to it. My old college Whatsapp group is popping every Sundae, people in the US and other places are downloading VPNs so they can watch it."

Asked whether he thought Enoch Burke might be in contention for Dancing with the Stars next year now that the teacher is out of a job, Rory quipped “I do not believe mammy would be thrilled about it”.