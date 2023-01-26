Six highlights of the Everyman season, including Enda Walsh and Reggie from the Blackrock Road

Expect renowned writers, award-winning shows, and fan favourites aplenty in The Everyman for the coming season. The Victorian theatre has unveiled its spring schedule, which includes award-winning plays, lavish operas, live music and comedy.

Sophie Motley, artistic director of the Everyman, describes the line-up as "a varied spring programme with something for everyone in Cork". Tickets for all shows are available now from everymancork.com.

Reggie’s Guide to Social Climbing

March 8 – 19

Reggie from the Blackrock Road returns to the Everyman stage with a 12-performance run of his new show, Reggie’s Guide to Social Climbing, with Pat Fitzpatrick. Produced by the Everyman, this world premiere sees the millionaire acting as a mentor to Ireland’s nouveau riche, providing guidance on how to eat, drink, flirt, and behave like a member of Cork’s One Per Cent.

Pat Fitzpatrick is back with a new Reggie show. Picture: Larry Cummins

Danti-Dan

February 8 and 9

The spring season features the return Cork writer Gina Moxley’s play Danti-Dan, a lighthearted exploration of puberty blues. First produced in 1995, it is a sharp-shock teenage comedy that follows the shamelessly funny tale of the sexual awakening of five innocent youngsters in a dead-end small town in the summer of 1970.

The New Electric Ballroom

April 4 – 7

Internationally acclaimed Irish playwright Enda Walsh is back with this highlight of the season. The New Electric Ballroom, presented by the Gate Theatre, is an absurdist fable of the debilitating effects of small-town life as sisters reflect on lost love and what might have been. The stunning play won the playwright an Edinburgh Fringe First Award in 2008.

INO operas

February 7 and May 6

2023 will be a big year for opera at the Everyman as Irish National Opera (INO) presents Don Pasquale in February and Werther in May.

Kelli-Ann Masterson and Graeme Danby in INO's Don Pasquale. Picture: Pat Redmond

Gaetano Donizetti’s comic masterpiece Don Pasquale is a high-spirited, inter-generational tug of war about love and money – young love and old money, whipped up by lots of deceit. Werther by Jules Massenet is a nuanced portrayal of hopeless love and is directed by the Everyman’s artistic director, Sophie Motley.

Druid’s The Last Return

February 28 - March 1

Last Return is a thrilling comedy by acclaimed playwright Sonya Kelly about conflict, peace and the pursuit of territory at any cost. It opened at Galway International Arts Festival 2022 and now embarks on an eight-venue tour of Ireland.

Conversations after Sex

May 16 and 17

Kate Stanley Brennan in Conversations After Sex. Picture: Ste Murray

THISISPOPBABY brings Conversations after Sex, an award-winning play written by Mark O’Halloran, to the Everyman in May. O'Halloran reunites with actor Kate Stanley Brennan and director Tom Creed for this funny, tender and brutally honest new work focusing on unexpected and unguarded conversations after anonymous sexual encounters, where a woman discovers men with the same deep need to connect.