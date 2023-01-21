Leah O’Rourke: Myself and pro-dancer John cry with laughter in DWTS rehearsals

Derry Girl's Leah O’Rourke hasn't been scoring high on the Dancing with the Stars leaderboard, but the actress said despite the negative comments from the judging panal, she is loving the experience.

"I am having so, so much fun," she says, during a call with reporters.

"My dance partner John is the nicest person ever, we'd be crying laughing in the rehearsals.

"Even the contestants are like family. Everyone's cheering each other on. The crew are lovely... I am loving everything about it."

The 34-year-old, who made a name for herself playing swot Jenny Joyce in Lisa McGee's hit comedy Derry Girls, was awarded the lowest score of the season (10 points) for her American Smooth with pro-dancer John Nolan on last Sunday's show.

And the judges didn't hold back with the comments, with judge Arthur Gourounlian saying she was "stompy" while Brian Redmond remarked, "it’s not called Stepping with the Stars".

"I'm not a dancer, and I respect their opinions," Leah says, when asked whether she feels the judges were being too harsh considering it was only week two.

"I know I'm not the best. John was upset, he did feel they were harsh and he did definitely stand up for me which was so lovely."

The Newry native says she was also stopped on the street this week by people who told her 'you didn't deserve the marks you got, we think you're great'.

"People have been so kind, I am so grateful for that," she said.

She has also received support from her former castmates on Derry Girls, including Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Nicola Coughlan.

"Siobhán McSweeney who plays Sr Michael tweeted 'all hail your new dancing queen,' Lisa McGee said, 'Oh, this girl knows how to perfect a number'.

"They've all come out and wished me luck... Lisa really wants to go to a show so I need to try and stay on it Sunday so she can come to a show!"

'I can only do my best'

This week, Leah is taking on the Cha Cha Cha, which she hopes will result in "more encouraging comments".

"I think because of my negative feedback last week, I'm actually less nervous because it's almost like the worst that could have happened has happened.

"It sort of makes me feel more liberated going in this week.

"I'm bottom of the leaderboard, I can only go out and do my best."

The actress said she's actually "really looking forward" to getting back on the dancefloor this week.

"A lot of the feedback has been about me letting loose and letting go a bit more and I feel like I can definitely do that in this dance."

On who might claim the glitterball trophy at the end of it all, Leah said she felt there were lots of underdogs in the show.

"I think Shane Byrne is definitely an underdog because he can dance and he can entertain - he's got the whole thing going on.”