First Dates recap: Cork hairdresser looking to save €400 with Clondalkin date

Dinuth and Nicole

First in the door tonight is Dinuth, 28, who is all excitement and no nerves. Originally from Sri Lanka, Dinuth says he chose to move to Ireland because of our Catholic roots. “St Patrick is big in Sri Lanka,” he tells bemused bartender Neil.

Dinuth is shocked when Nicole, 27, from Clare walks in as he says he was dreaming of the song My Lovely Rose of Clare by Paddy Reilly.

And he thinks he’s met his “angel” when the topic of spirituality comes up. Nicole may not go to church, but Dinuth’s eyes light up when she remarks “you can see God in everything if you’re looking for it".

But at the end of the night, Nicole says while she thinks Dinuth is “really lovely” and she had a “really nice night,” she doesn’t know if she’d see things going in a romantic direction.

“I’ll keep looking,” Dinuth says.

David and Jordan

Cork hairdresser David, 27, arrives sweating and eager for the night ahead.

“I just hope they are a laugh and we can get drunk after,” he says.

“If they live in Dublin, I don’t have to get a hotel. If it goes well, it’ll save me €400."

His date for the night is 29-year-old make-up artist Jordan from Clondalkin who says he’s made a point of doing things that “scare” him and are outside of his “comfort zone” this year.

The two hit it off from the start, with Jordan happy to ask David questions about everything – from what actually happens if he eats gluten (“is it constant diarrhea?”) to why he isn’t a fan of “stereotypically gay things”.

“I am not mad in to Pride,” David admits. “I love the message... I just don’t want to be there covered in a rainbow marching in a parade.”

The hairdresser also opens up to his date about wanting kids and how he struggled to come to terms with the fact that he wouldn’t be able to have kids “the normal way” when he realised he was gay.

It was the thing I found hardest to come to terms with about understanding that I was gay. All I wanted to be, all my life, was a Dad.

But while there were some serious topics covered, it was mostly banter, banter and more banter, with plenty of innuendos, from David asking Jordan if he’d eat his “baguette” to... you know what, a lot of these aren’t fit for print.

At the end of the night, unsurprisingly, It’s a yes from both for a part two.

“We’re from completely different backgrounds, but we’re so similar,” Jordan says.

“It was just really easy.”

Ciara and Conor

Ciara, 26, from Armagh says her mother is “buzzing” she’s on First Dates.

“My mum’s always trying to set me up, even at a funeral. She was in the kitchen, showing pictures from my Facebook at a wake.”

Her dream man is Enrique Iglesias – though she admits that’s hard to find in Ireland.

What First Dates Ireland have found for her is Wexford man Conor.

The 27-year-old said he wouldn’t be “the flirtiest” man in Ireland, but if he gets on with someone, he likes to throw in “the odd cheeky comment here and there.”

He must get on with Ciara so, as she gets quite a few throughout the night.

At the end of the night, there were smiles all round - and a bit of singing too.

"He may not be Enrique - but he tried!" as Ciara put it.

It's a yes for both at the night's end - and Ciara even got her mum on the phone to chat to Conor.

"Do you know your way up the motorway?" she asked.

"It's fairly straight I think, isn't it?" he responds.

Jarleth and Celia

Celia, 50, from Clare reckons she represents a lot of people.

“I just haven’t met the right person,” she says. “I’ve had my heart broken, but it’s because I’ve been vulnerable.”

“It just hasn’t worked out.”

She’s paired up with Jarleth from Sligo, also 50, and the two chat about being single in their later years.

“I watch my friends and my family around me and they have that other person.

“Some people tell me the grass isn’t always greener, but it is green from where I am standing.”

Opening up to her date, the Ennis native says she “would have loved kids.”

“Honestly, I would have grieved that for a long time, that it didn’t happen but look it.. I am where I am. I’ve had a good life.”

“And it’s not over yet!” Jarleth butts in.

He might be right about life, but it's over between them tonight, as Celia says she didn't feel that "connection" during the date.

"I felt the same," Jarleth said.

"We got on well, but I didn't feel that spark."