No date has yet been set for the release of the memoir, described as a prime ministerial memoir “like no other”
Boris Johnson set to write memoir detailing his time as Britain's prime minister

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 15:30
Dominic McGrath, PA

Boris Johnson is set to write a book detailing his time as Britain's prime minister, after HarperCollins said it had acquired his memoir.

No date has yet been set for the release of the memoir, with the announcement coming only several months after Mr Johnson was forced from office and amid ongoing speculation that he might harbour ambitions to return to frontline politics.

Arabella Pike, publishing director at HarperCollins’ William Collins, called it a prime ministerial memoir “like no other”.

Boris Johnson is greeted by officials as he arrives at Balmoral for an audience with the then Queen to formally resign (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She said: “I look forward to working with Boris Johnson as he writes his account of his time in office during some of the most momentous events the United Kingdom has seen in recent times.”

Previous British prime ministers have made considerable amounts of money through book deals.

Tony Blair was reported to have been paid “up to £5 million” (€5.6m) in 2007 for his political memoir A Journey, while David Cameron was reported to have earned £1.5 million (€1.7m) for his memoir, For The Record.

The new memoir will be the latest book penned by former journalist Mr Johnson, who has authored several books throughout his career .

In 2014, he published ‘The Churchill Factor’, a biography of his hero and wartime leader Winston Churchill.

As a backbench Conservative MP Mr Johnson has also made a considerable amount of money touring the speaking circuit, declaring more than £1 million (€1.1m) in speaking fees since leaving office in September.

Book review: The red meat in Harry's Spare comes in fine detail of family interactions

