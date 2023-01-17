Podcast Corner: New shows offering horror fiction and marriage insights 

Petrified (independent): A horror fiction anthology podcast from a darker Ireland, Petrified tells the chilling tales of ordinary people encountering the supernatural and their terrifying fates. Written and directed by Peter Dunne and with production and sound design by the prolific Liam Geraghty (Meet Your Maker), there are 16 episodes across the first two seasons that are easy to dive into, all coming in around the half-hour mark. The season-three opener, entitled Coming Up On Your Left and released last week, is like a game of Cluedo on an increasingly nerve-wracking horror mystery bus tour involving tourists, hosted by a Graham Norton as Fr Noel Furlong-style guide. This season, Petrified features guest voices including Cecil Baldwin (Cecil Palmer on Welcome to Night Vale) and filmmaker Larry Fessenden.

Imperfect Paradise: Yoga’s Queen of Conspiracies (LAist Studios): A three-part series about yoga teacher and influencer Guru Jagat, who died suddenly in 2021. She had become a “famous Kundalini yoga girl boss, whose no-bullshit teaching style got her a fashion line, a book deal, and celebrity clients including Alicia Keys. But as the global pandemic grew, she started talking like a far-right coronavirus conspiracy theorist.” Exploring themes like misinformation and a regular topic in podcasts, the dark side of the wellness industry, there’s two episodes so far, with the finale dropping on January 25.