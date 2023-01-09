Irish album of the year nominees revealed: 10 records in running for Choice Prize 

An eclectic mix of records feature in the shortlist for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Album of the Year
Irish album of the year nominees revealed: 10 records in running for Choice Prize 

Some of the Choice Music Prize Album of the Year nominees, clockwise: Dermot Kennedy, CMAT, Fontaines DC.

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 15:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

The year 2022 was a bumper period for new Irish music as artists began recovering and returning from the Covid-19 crisis - and that's reflected in an eclectic shortlist of nominations for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Album of the Year. Announced on Monday by RTÉ 2FM DJ Tracy Clifford, it includes established names such as Dermot Kennedy and Fontaines DC, as well as emerging artists like Dundalk balladeers The Mary Wallopers, and Dublin country queen CMAT.

The winner will be announced live from a show at Vicar St on   Thursday, March 9. The winning AOTY act will receive €10,000, a prize fund which has been provided by The Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and The Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA). All shortlisted acts will receive a specially commissioned award.


RTÉ Choice Music Prize 2022, Irish album of the year nominees.
RTÉ Choice Music Prize 2022, Irish album of the year nominees.

And the nominees are...

  • Anna Mieke - Theatre (Anna Mieke under license to Nettwerk Music Group) 
  • Aoife Nessa Frances - Protector (Partisan Records) 
  • CMAT - If My Wife New I’d Be Dead (CMATBABY) 
  • Dermot Kennedy - Sonder (Island) 
  • Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia (Partisan Records) 
  • Just Mustard - Heart Under (Partisan Records) 
  • Pillow Queens - Leave the Light On (Royal Mountain Records) 
  • Sorcha Richardson - Smiling Like An Idiot (Faction Records) 
  • The Mary Wallopers - The Mary Wallopers (The Mary Wallopers) 
  • Thumper - Delusions of Grandeur (Eva Magical Music Sounds)

More details on other categories of the annual awards ceremony are also due to announce this week, including three new categories:

  • Irish Artist of the Year - shortlist Tuesday 10th January 
  • Irish Breakthrough Artist – shortlist Wednesday 11th January 
  • Classic Irish Album – further details Thursday 12th January 
  • Irish Song of the Year - shortlist Friday 13th January

Read More

Punk legend John Lydon in the running to represent Ireland at Eurovision

More in this section

Tommy Tiernan Show recap: Host airs his frustrations with Roy Keane's 'guarded' answers Tommy Tiernan Show recap: Host airs his frustrations with Roy Keane's 'guarded' answers
British Independent Film Awards ceremony - London Paul Mescal has reportedly landed the lead role in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel
Dancing with the Stars recap: Brooke Scullion makes history in upbeat opener Dancing with the Stars recap: Brooke Scullion makes history in upbeat opener
<p>John Lydon, also known as Johnny Rotten, K Muni &amp; ND and Wild Youth are among those competing </p>

Punk legend John Lydon in the running to represent Ireland at Eurovision

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.237 s