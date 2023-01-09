Irish album of the year nominees revealed: 10 records in running for Choice Prize 

The year 2022 was a bumper period for new Irish music as artists began recovering and returning from the Covid-19 crisis - and that's reflected in an eclectic shortlist of nominations for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Album of the Year. Announced on Monday by RTÉ 2FM DJ Tracy Clifford, it includes established names such as Dermot Kennedy and Fontaines DC, as well as emerging artists like Dundalk balladeers The Mary Wallopers, and Dublin country queen CMAT.

The winner will be announced live from a show at Vicar St on Thursday, March 9. The winning AOTY act will receive €10,000, a prize fund which has been provided by The Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and The Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA). All shortlisted acts will receive a specially commissioned award.