Radio Highlights: Edward Lear's adventures in Ireland; new Irish music on Lyric

SATURDAY

The Kate Brennan-Harding Music Show

RTÉ 2XM, 10am

Filling in for the longtime new-music champion on the state broadcaster's digital alternative: your writer! Homegrown indie, trad/folk, electronic, hip-hop, punk, metal, and avant-garde music in a belated 2022 round-up.

Opera Night

Lyric FM, 7pm

Medea by Cherubini: Sondra Radvanovsky stars as the mythic sorceress who will stop at nothing in her quest for vengeance in the premiere Metropolitan New York Orchestra production of this rarely performed masterpiece.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

The Limerick Man: Sara Lodge, author of Inventing Edward Lear, traces the nonsense writer and verse innovator's Irish journeys and friendships, and their influence on his creative life.

Cérbh í Máire Bhuí Ní Laoghaire

R na G, 7pm

The fourth and final programme in the series about the famed Cork poet. Professor Tríona Ní Shíocháin meets with historian Seán Ó Súilleabháin and musician and composer Peadar Ó Riada to learn about how the battle at Cath Chéim an Fhia, and Máire Bhuí’s song about the incident, affected the War of Independence in the area.

An Braon Gaelach

R na G, 8pm

Kerry flautist and concertina-player Nicole Ní Dhubhshláine presents a new series of the trad music show.

MONDAY

Composer Lab

LyricFM, 9pm

Paul Herriott presents the premiere performances from the National Concert Hall of three new works by Adam McCartney, Seán Ó Dálaigh, and Judith Ring which were composed as part of Composer Lab 2022.

TUESDAY

The Full Score

LyricFM, 1pm

With works from France, Norway, and Russia performed by an English conductor and a Norwegian orchestra, listeners can look forward to a truly international concert on today's Full Score.

WEDNESDAY

Documentary on One

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 5pm

Radio 1's digital sister service presents re-airings of archival entries in the long-running series — mining over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland and further afield.

THURSDAY

Marty in the Morning

LyricFM, 7am

The man with the best moustache in the game is joined by The Irish Tenors — Declan Kelly, Anthony Kearns and Ronan Tynan — for a chat about their 25th-anniversary tour.

Set Guitars to Kill

UCC 98.3FM, 1pm

'Playing weird tunes and promoting local artists' is the name of the game for presenter and musician Emily Dollery, as part of the campus radio station's student output.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

The Irish at Eurosonic: The annual Eurosonic festival will take place in the Dutch city of Groningen next week — Europe's premier new-music festival. Dan Hegarty presents part five of an ongoing documentary series, including Kormac (from the 2015 festival), Sinead O'Brien (2020), Daithi (2012), Denise Chaila (2021), and The Clockworks (2020) — plus Robert Meijerink (head of programme and booker at Eurosonic), and rapper Sello, Ireland's 2023 representative.

FRIDAY

Bladhaire

R na G, 3pm

Áine Ní Bhreisleáin and crew broadcast live from the RDS in Dublin, where the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2023 is taking place.

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

Paul Herriott brings us tonight's concert live from the stage of the National Concert Hall as Carlos Kalmar is on the podium, conducting popular works by Mahler, Schubert, and more.