From music to film: Four Irish names to look out for in 2023

Alisha Weir, actor

Those who’ve seen Matilda the Musical have been full of praise for its young lead. With her onscreen charm and a pitch-perfect English accent, 13-year-old Dubliner Alisha has made a remarkable screen debut.

As a little girl, Alisha would learn the songs that big sisters Emma Jane and Katie were practicing for drama class and joined them as soon as she could.

She was picked over hundreds of young performers for the high-profile role, and now dreams of an acting career. Another movie, opposite Jessie Buckley and Olivia Colman, is already on the way.

She’s chuffed at the positive response to Matilda, which has won praise from critics and audiences alike.

“Now that it’s come out, some of my friends have gone to see it over the weekend — lots of people were looking forward to it and they really enjoyed it. They have said really good things about it.”

The hugely positive experience of filming on location in London has convinced Alisha that an acting career is something she’d love to pursue. Indeed, another movie opposite Buckley and Colman will come to our screens in 2023.

“It’s called Wicked Little Letters. I finished filming it at the end of October. I play Jessie Buckley’s daughter in it and Olivia Coleman’s in it too. I got to sing in it and learn how to play the guitar, which was really good. It was great to work with these amazing actors and just meet so many different people and new people.”

Now Alisha is continuing to hone her skills and more movie roles are high on her wish list.

“Acting is definitely something that I want to keep doing and I also love being on the stage as well.” There are other young stars she looks up to.

“I love Millie Bobby Brown. I really love Saoirse Ronan because she’s Irish. I’m just seeing what happens — I’ve been keeping up with my singing and my dancing and my acting.”

Cian Ducrot, singer-songwriter

Rising Cork singer Cian Ducrot. The huge success of ‘All For You’ has been transformative.

Rising Cork star Cian had many “pinch me” moments this year, the most magical when he played to a large crowd at the Electric Picnic.

The huge success of his single ‘All For You’ has felt transformative, after years of trying to make a name for himself in his music career.

The honest, raw emotion of the song and its video, shot in his native city, struck a huge chord with music fans, becoming an anthem for his growing fanbase.

“I hadn’t even toured at this point,” he said of the Electric Picnic audience response, the first time he realised the song’s impact at a live gig.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen. I played a festival, maybe four months before that, and in a similar sized tent there were probably 20 people who showed up.

“When you fast forward just a few months, and then you have 10, 15 thousand people in the tent, singing your songs…I just remember being on stage and actually having a dialogue with myself.

“You spend so long showing up to gigs, and there’s nobody there, travelling hours to play these shows. No one knows who you are. You do that for year after year as long as you could remember. Then to have a moment where that changes in some ways.

“People know your music, people are showing up, you’re selling tours, you’re putting on second nights.

“It’s what dreams are made of, really.”

It was a long time coming, yet you get the sense that Ducrot is only getting started. Now he’s keen to build on this breakthrough, and as well as the release of his latest single ‘I’ll Be Waiting’ in recent weeks, he’s making plans to tour extensively in 2023.

“I’ve got a tour in the first half of the year, festivals, and then maybe another tour potentially, at the latter half of the year.

“A lot of new music coming out hopefully, a body of work as well. It’s very exciting.”

Colm Bairéad, filmmaker

Director Colm Bairéad and Producer Cleona Ni Chrualaoi at the gala screening of the film An Cailín Ciúin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

An Cailín Ciúin is the little film that did. Colm Bairéad’s stunning Irish-language feature, about a girl who spends a transformative summer with distant relatives, took over €1 million at the Ireland and UK box office and became one of the most beloved dramas of the year with Irish audiences. It also featured strongly on many critics’ best-of lists for 2022 and has even been shortlisted for the Oscars.

Internationally, the movie is only getting started. After opening strongly in Australia and New Zealand, An Cailín Ciúin is in 2023 gearing up to release in several more countries — including the US.

Set in 1980s Ireland, the coming-of-age story centres on a young girl from a dysfunctional family who spends a life-changing summer with relatives. Released in May by Breakout Pictures, the film enjoyed a cinema run lasting several months here.

The film’s success has also focused international attention on Bairéad following his debut drama feature, with several more projects in early development.

“Nearly every festival we played in the States, we won the Audience Award, which is a great kind of barometer for your eventual theatrical release,” he said of the film’s planned February release in the US.

“It’s registering with people, with audiences, so that’s been really encouraging. We’re just really excited about working with Super, our distributor there.”

The film’s journey began with ten IFTA nominations and several wins — including Best Picture. It was then selected as Ireland’s Oscars entry for Best International Feature (and went on to be shortlisted) before its strong cinema run.

Among the projects the filmmaker is working on is Broken Hands, a 1970s-set drama about a faith healer.

As Bairéad gears up for the film’s US release as well as in many other countries, he’s reflective on what has been an extraordinary breakthrough success. “It’s just a magical year, in many ways, for myself and Cleona Ní Chrualaoi who is my wife and is the producer of the film.

“We’ve been on this journey every step of the way and it’s been a beautiful thing to be able to share that with the person that I’m closest to in life.” Irish author Claire Keegan’s source novel, Foster, was adapted for his drama debut.

“I’m so grateful to Claire Keegan for allowing us to have access to Foster and giving us the opportunity to try and capture the essence of that on screen.

“And I’m just so grateful to everyone who came to see the film — particularly in Ireland. The response to the film back home has been extraordinary.”

Michelle McDonagh, author and journalist

Michelle McDonagh has written ‘There’s Something I have To Tell You’, out in April.

She had already established her career as a journalist with bylines in many national newspapers. But Michelle McDonagh had long harboured a dream of penning a novel — and this year her debut will arrive to Irish bookstores.

The Galway-born, Cork-based novelist has written a pacy crime drama, There’s Something I Have to Tell You, which will launch in April.

It centres on the discovery of the bodies of wealthy matriarch Ursula Kennedy and her farmer husband Jimmy, who are taken from a slurry pit, to the shock of the local community. But it emerges this isn’t the first tragedy to impact on the family.

McDonagh had wanted to write a novel for many years.

“I’ve been talking about it as long as I can remember, but never actually doing it or never sitting down to do it. I think it was January 2020 I started a Faber Academy online write your novel course.

"I had done a few courses over the years. But this was really teaching you about the craft. There were lots of other writers on the course and we were reviewing each other’s work. I just found it absolutely fantastic. I don’t know if I’d ever have written the book if I hadn’t done that course.”

She decided to pull back from journalism for a time to focus on her novel.

“I wanted to give myself the headspace to just write creatively. It definitely wasn’t easy but it was extremely satisfying. I have so much respect now for writers, especially your Maeve Binchys or your Marian Keyes, who’ve written so many books over the years.”

McDonagh has an agent, Faith O’Grady, and another novel on the way for Hachette.

“I think until I actually see the book on the shelf, I won’t believe it’s real, because I’ve wanted it for so long. It all happened so quickly.”