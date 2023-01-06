New host, celebs and more: Everything you need to know as Dancing With The Stars returns

Get ready for glitz, glam and a whole lot of tan.

Yes, RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars is back this weekend, with a new host, 11 new celebrity dancers, and a revised format.

Here's what you need to know.

How will this season differ from previous seasons?

In a couple of ways. First off, we have a new host in Doireann Garrihy who will be replacing Nicky Byrne. And, this season will only run for 11 weeks, instead of the usual 12.

Who are the hosts?

Doireann Garrihy and Jennifer Zamparelli

Doireann Garrihy is the newest host on the block. The Castleknock native first came to the public's attention when her impressions of Irish celebs like Suzanne Jackson (a contestant on this year's show) Pippa O'Connor, Daithi O'Se and Roz Purcell went viral.

These days, she is best known for her podcasts The Laughs of Your Life with Doireann Garrihy and morning radio show 2FM Breakfast with Doireann, Donncha and Carl - that's Carl Mullan by the way, one of the stars of this year's show.

Doireann Garrihy is well known for presenting 2fm Breakfast with co-hosts Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan. Picture: Andres Poveda

One third of the famous Garrihy sisters (you might know her sister Aoibhin, a former Fair City star and now author and entrepreneur, who previously took part in DWTS as one of the celebrity dancers), the 30-year-old also has plenty of TV experience under her belt having previously hosted Big Night In, The Podge and Rodge Show, Reeling In The Fears and her own comedy show The Doireann Project.

Alongside Doireann will be old favourite Jennifer Zamparelli. Jennifer is best known for her role on Republic of Telly, and as a former co-host of the 2FM morning show Breakfast Republic with Bernard O'Shea and Keith Walsh. At the moment, the 42-year-old is busy during the week presenting the Jennifer Zamparelli show on 2FM, Monday to Friday.

Who are the judges?

RTE Room to Improve Dermot Bannon Dancing with the stars

Three familiar faces are set to return for the new season in the form of Lorraine Barry, Arthur Gourounlian and Brian Redmond.

Armenian judge Arthur Gourounlian has had a hell of a year since the last season, having recently welcomed his first child, Blake, with partner Brian Dowling. Arthur is a commercial dancer who has worked with Beyonce, Rihanna and Kylie in the past, and he's known for being the positive one on the judging line-up. Expect him to give contestants the boost they need.

At the other end of the spectrum is Brian Redmond, who is a little...well, harsher. The Dubliner has won eight All Ireland ballroom, Latin and show dance championships during his career and has his own dance studios in Dublin. Expect boos and groans from the audience at some of his harsher comments...

Dancing with the Stars head judge Loraine Barry is a four-time Times World Dance Champion turned dance teacher. The Cabra woman, who started dancing at just six, has over fifty national and international titles under her belt. Expect her to be fair, but firm.

Who are the celebrities taking part?

Dr Marie Cassidy

Dr. Marie Cassidy & Stephen Vincent

Dr Marie Cassidy is a former state pathologist and professor of Forensic Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland and Trinity College. She was the first female state pathologist in Ireland and held the role from 2004 to 2018 working on many high-profile cases during her tenure.

She is partnered with Stephen Vincent who reached the grand final with Ellen Keane last year.

Panti Bliss

Panti & Denys Samson

Panti Bliss, aka Rory O'Neill, is Ireland’s best-known drag artist. She owns Panti Bar on Capel Street in Dublin which has become one of Ireland’s most well-known gay bars.

In 2015, Panti became a household name in Ireland as she spoke out and campaigned for equality in the marriage referendum.

She is partnered with Ukrainian dancer Denys Samson, who has previously taken part in the series in his home country before joining the series here last year and making it to the final with Erica Cody.

Stephanie Roche

Stephanie Roche & Ervinas Merfeldas

Ireland football international Stephanie Roche is hoping to score the glitterball trophy with the help of her partner, Irish pro dancer Ervinas Merfeldas, who is returning to the show for his second series.

Stephanie is also known for her punditry on RTÉ and has her own coaching company, Stephanie Roche FC, where she hosts youth camps and training sessions. She recently married her boyfriend of 15 years and fellow footballer, Dean Zambra.

Leah O'Rourke

Leah O'Rourke & John Nolan

Newry actress Leah O'Rourke, is best known for portraying goody-two shows prefect Jenny Joyce on Derry Girls.

Leah has also appeared in several short films including Wasted, Anna and Normality, and played Siobhán in the award-winning film Half Brothers. When not starring in films or comedy hits, Leah can be found tutoring the next generation in Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Arts.

She is paired with returning pro John Nolan, who was paired with television presenter Gráinne Seoige last season.

Brooke Scullion

Brooke Scullion & Maurizo Benenato

From Bellaghy in County Derry, Brooke Scullion represented Ireland at Eurovision in 2022 with ‘That’s Rich’. She co-wrote the song and travelled to Turin in Italy for the competition.

The Derry singer first came to public attention in 2020 on The Voice UK. All four coaches turned for Brooke and she made it all the way to the final.

In September 2020 Brooke wrote and released her debut single ‘Attention’ and followed on with her EP, Chaotic Heart.

Brooke has been paired with returning pro dancer Maurizio Benenato. Last year, he was unlucky to be the first eliminated with author Cathy Kelly.

Suzanne Jackson

Suzanne Jackson Michael Danilczuk

Entrepreneur Suzanne Jackson began blogging in 2010 under the moniker SoSueMe. She wrote about all things fashion and beauty and soon found her audience growing and any product she recommended sold out instantly.

By 2013, she had left her day job to dedicate her time to her own business and in 2016, she launched her own beauty range SoSu Cosmetics. The business is now worth an estimated €2.12million, with its products sold across some 1,000 pharmacies in Ireland.

In July, Suzanne announced her plans to step down as CEO of the business.

Viewers might also recognise Suzanne from RTÉ’s The Style Counsellors.

Suzanne is paired with new professional dancer Michael Danilczuk.

Paul Brogan

Paul Brogan and Salome Chachua

Paul Brogan is an All-Ireland winning former Dublin GAA footballer. He is part of the Brogan GAA dynasty as the younger brother of legendary Dublin players Bernard and former senior football captain Alan.

Paul was on Dublin's winning team for the 2008 O'Byrne Cup and was part of the Dublin panel that won three Leinster titles and the 2011 All-Ireland senior football championship.

He left the Dublin senior football panel in October 2012. 36-year-old Paul is a larger-than-life character who admits despite not having much dance experience, he is well up for giving it a go and the worst thing that could happen is getting a few slags from his brothers and former teammates.

Paul Brogan is beginning the New Year by taking to the dance floor with Salome Chachua. Last year Salome was the only female pro dancer to get all the way to the final with Jordan Conroy.

Damian McGinty

Damian McGinty and Kylee Vincent

In 2011, Damian McGinty won the American reality TV show, The Glee Project, landing the role of Rory Flanagan in the hit US show Glee.

He went on to star with his Glee co-star Heather Morris, who played Brittany on the show, in the family movie Santa Fake.

The Derry star has been performing with band Celtic Thunder since he was 14, as well as performing solo. He released a new album in November 2022 called Moments.

Damian is paired with Kylee Vincent on the show, whose husband Stephen Vincent is also a professional dancer on the show.

Kevin McGahern

Kevin McGahern and Laura Nolan

Kevin McGahern is a comedian, writer, actor and television presenter from Cavan.

After several years of doing stand-up, his career extended into television presenting fronting programmes such as Republic of Telly and Clear History. In 2017, McGahern hosted his own documentary series Kevin McGahern's America in which he explored various aspects of life in America: gun rights, intimacy in the digital age, and whether you really can choose your family.

He's hitting the dance floor with returning pro Laura Nolan, who was partnered with Love Island star Matthew McNabb who she is now dating.

Shane Byrne

Shane Byrne and Karen Byrne

Shane Byrne is a retired international rugby player who got his first cap for Ireland in 2001 and went on to win a further forty caps for his country. He was part of the winning Triple Crown team in 2004 that was captained by Brian O'Driscoll.

Shane is paired with Karen Byrne for series six of Dancing with the Stars, who was partnered up with Nicolas Roche last season.

Carl Mullan

Carl Mullan and Emily Barker

2FM Breakfast host and Instagram sensation Carl Mullan is the last celebrity to be taking part in this year's show.

In 2021, Carl began hosting RTÉ's 2FM Breakfast with Doireann Garrihy and Donncha O’Callaghan. He has some 284K followers on Instagram and 101K followers on TikTok where his humorous takes on everything from Ryanair to the Irish weather regularly go viral.

He is partnered with Emily Barker for series six of Dancing with the Stars. Emily previously made it to the finals with actor Johnny Ward and Kilkenny hurler Aidan Fogarty.

When and where can I watch it?

The show returns this Sunday, January 8, on RTÉ One at 6.30pm.