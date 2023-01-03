10 books for January: Prince Harry's memoir, Jack Monroe and new Joseph O'Connor

 If you're looking for a new book to read this month, here are 10 suggestions 
Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 02:00
Denise O’Donoghue

The Stolen Heir, by Holly Black (Jan 3)

Black returns to her fictional world of Elfhame in the first book in a new two-part series that follows Jude’s brother Oak, and the changeling queen, Suren on a quest that may destroy them both.

Thrifty Kitchen, by Jack Monroe (Jan 5)

With over 120 brand-new, delicious, low-cost recipes, this low-cost cookbook will be a welcome addition to any kitchen.

Hell Bent, by Leigh Bardugo (Jan 10)

Alex Stern features in another tale of murder and dark magic set among the Ivy League elite when faculty members begin to die off.

Spare, by Prince Harry (Jan 10)

Hot on the heels of the Meghan & Harry documentary series on Netflix, Spare sees Britain’s Prince Harry share his story with “raw, unflinching honesty”.

The Mysterious Case of the Alperton Angels, by Janice Hallett (Jan 12)

A twist-filled mystery that follows a true-crime writer who is investigating the historic case of a disturbing cult but uncovers a darker and stranger story.

Cold People, by Tom Rob Smith (Jan 15)

From the author of Child 44 comes this tense novel about a group of apocalypse survivors determined to create a society in a hostile sub-zero part of the world.

Exes and Os, by Amy Lea (Jan 19)

In her hunt for true love, a romance-obsessed influencer revisits her exes with the reluctant help of her firefighter roommate, Trevor.

You Are Not Alone, by Cariad Lloyd (Jan 19)

Griefcast host Cariad Lloyd shares what she learned from her podcast on grief, death and society’s role in both in this inspiring and, at times, funny book.

Five Tuesdays in Winter, by Lily King (Jan 26)

A collection of ten short stories from the author of Writers and Lovers that focus on the hopes, dreams and heartaches of a range of characters.

My Father’s House, by Joseph O’Connor (Jan 26)

In this powerful literary thriller based on a true story, Irish priest Hugh O’Flaherty hides those escaping from the Nazis in the neutral Vatican City as German forces occupy Rome.

