10 books for January: Prince Harry's memoir, Jack Monroe and new Joseph O'Connor

Black returns to her fictional world of Elfhame in the first book in a new two-part series that follows Jude’s brother Oak, and the changeling queen, Suren on a quest that may destroy them both.
With over 120 brand-new, delicious, low-cost recipes, this low-cost cookbook will be a welcome addition to any kitchen.
Alex Stern features in another tale of murder and dark magic set among the Ivy League elite when faculty members begin to die off.
Hot on the heels of the Meghan & Harry documentary series on Netflix, Spare sees Britain’s Prince Harry share his story with “raw, unflinching honesty”.
A twist-filled mystery that follows a true-crime writer who is investigating the historic case of a disturbing cult but uncovers a darker and stranger story.
From the author of Child 44 comes this tense novel about a group of apocalypse survivors determined to create a society in a hostile sub-zero part of the world.
In her hunt for true love, a romance-obsessed influencer revisits her exes with the reluctant help of her firefighter roommate, Trevor.
Griefcast host Cariad Lloyd shares what she learned from her podcast on grief, death and society’s role in both in this inspiring and, at times, funny book.
A collection of ten short stories from the author of Writers and Lovers that focus on the hopes, dreams and heartaches of a range of characters.
In this powerful literary thriller based on a true story, Irish priest Hugh O’Flaherty hides those escaping from the Nazis in the neutral Vatican City as German forces occupy Rome.