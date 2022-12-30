Arts writer Eoghan O'Sullivan picks his highlights of the year

What were the three best events you were at during the year?

1.Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at All Together Now: Just a couple of weeks on from the death of his son Jethro, Cave put on a superlative greatest hits show as the rain petered down. I’ve only dabbled in Cave before, but really got into him ahead of this show and it was simply next level.

2. Kendrick Lamar, 3Arena: Mr Morale and the Big Steppers was a good, not great, album, but we knew from Lamar’s Glastonbury set earlier in the summer that he puts on an unforgettable show. Mesmerising.

3. The Smile, Primavera Sound, Barcelona: Johnny Greenwood and Thom Yorke’s ‘other band’, with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, played a very late show in among the noise of Primavera in June. You could hear a pin drop.

Best album:

No act shone as bright as CMAT in 2022, who has manifested being a global pop sensation into reality. Her debut, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead, felt like the album of the year from the very first listen.

One that got away:

I would love to have seen Olivia Rodrigo over the summer. She’s like Jude Bellingham - already has the world at her feet and likely to dominate proceedings for the next decade-plus.

Best book:

There were few novels released this year that gripped me, but two very personal nonfiction books did: All Down Darkness Wide by Seán Hewitt, and David Toms’ Pacemaker offer often brutal insights into tough moments in their lives.

Best film:

I loved Paul Mescal’s new film, Aftersun, about a young father and daughter just trying to play out their roles on a foreign holidays in the mid-90s. An evocative soundtrack and sunwashed palette, it’s so exciting that this is director Charlotte Wells’ first feature. I found it so affecting.

Best TV:

Better Call Saul nailed the landing. Rhea Seehorn’s role as Kim Wexler deserves to be ranked among the great characters of the 21st century.

Lowlight:

Kendrick Lamar at 3Arena, Dublin.

I’m still just about over having to pay €100 for a Kendrick Lamar ticket. Prices, of course, are only ever going to go one way but you wonder if shows - and festivals - are going to be far from sold out across 2023.

Looking forward to next year:

Sugababes not playing a standalone show in Ireland this year was another disappointment - but they’re the standout name on the All Together Now 2023 lineup. How many days till the August bank holiday weekend?