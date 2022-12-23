Book Review: Danny Morrison looks at Don Paterson's poetic and brutally honest memoir

IN HIS Memoirs Pablo Neruda wrote: “What the memoir writer remembers is not the same thing the poet remembers. He may have lived less, but he photographed much more, and he recreates for us with special attention to detail. The poet gives us a gallery full of ghosts shaken by the fire and darkness of his time.”

The accomplished Scottish poet, jazz musician and composer, Don Paterson, writes with brutal honesty, about the darkness into which he descended with drug-induced acute adolescent schizophrenia leaving him in a mental hospital for four months; first loves and casual sex; and his eloquent petulance, tipping into misanthropy.

Writers are also people with too many memories, thus the impulse to metamorphose and disseminate traits and fates across fictional lives.

Memories boil over in this extraordinary book. Paterson’s recollections are vivid and resonate with verisimilitude.

Details are precise and the full cast and scenarios include the sins of parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, school friends, and girlfriends. I hope that most of those whose exposure and treatment might seem to border on cruel or vengeful have been assigned nom de plumes and are disguised beyond recognition.

Of the cruel father of one of his friends he writes: “No one lamented his early death from liver cirrhosis.” In a cemetery he finds and dances “a wee jig” over the grave of his cruel teacher, ‘Granny’ Gordon. One uncle he refers to as Jimmy the Nazi. There was one little girl, Eileen Hurrell, who was sweet to him. Well, he “fantasised about her death by bus, drowning and scarlet fever”.

However, it is this panorama that gives the book its power, its conviction, its honesty — relieved through — out by wit and humour, brilliant imagery and beautiful writing. And, hopefully, oft tongue-in-cheek slander.

He remembers as a three-year-old being brought to a fireworks’ display and feeling, “I’m getting too old for this nappy”. Later, sent to school at the age of four, he describes himself as “a foetus in a blazer”.

He, in his pram, was also a regular feature at the Dundee Folksong Club, founded by his father, and at the after parties. In adolescence, the nasty, pompous Don reduces his father to tears one day when he ridicules his music — the music that helped put food on the table of the McLean Street, two-bedroomed tenement flat they lived in. His beloved father would die of dementia, his last words, their poignancy so striking, were: “Alexa, play Lyle Lovett.”

Domestically, they hadn’t much. His mother running up secret debts, her addiction to cigarettes and sugar (which she passed on to, now, “Fatty” Don), appear to have intensified a pre-existing tendency in Paterson towards insecurity, dependency, obsessiveness and depression.

Ironically, after his release from hospital he finds that the one place which quells his panic attacks is playing guitar onstage (even if it is performing Boy George or Barry Manilow covers which eventually repulse him).

Politically, Anderson was no fan of Thatcher, nor of Corbyn. He’s no supporter of arts funding (“grant culture”) and one suspects he’d be on JK Rowling’s side in the transgender wars. He’s a Scot who doesn’t consider himself British but “I love England above all other nations”. He rails against the mistreatment of the poor but champions the individual.

Toy Fights (which refers to a brutal children’s game) incredibly only covers Paterson from aged three to 20 when he finds liberation in London. Yet despite the tough exterior, perhaps a front, there is, within, still, the little boy who wrote in his jotter when he was seven: “When I grow up I am going to be a peot and write peorty.”