Ukraine: The art of war - 10 images inspired by the conflict 

From Cork to Kyiv, artists have been inspired to create pieces to show their support for Ukraine. These are the stories behind some of them 
Ukraine: The art of war - 10 images inspired by the conflict 

Art of the Ukraine war

Sun, 25 Dec, 2022 - 22:10
Des O’Driscoll

Snake Island

A man holds up a postage stamp designed to mark an incident at Ukraine’s Snake Island in the early stages of the war. Russian forces had approached the small but strategic location, presuming that their overwhelming superiority would lead to a quick surrender from the defending garrison on the island. Instead, their radio crackled with the defiant message that is emblazoned on the postage stamp: : "Russian warship, go f*** yourself!" (Picture: Fadel Senna/AFP)
A man holds up a postage stamp designed to mark an incident at Ukraine’s Snake Island in the early stages of the war. Russian forces had approached the small but strategic location, presuming that their overwhelming superiority would lead to a quick surrender from the defending garrison on the island. Instead, their radio crackled with the defiant message that is emblazoned on the postage stamp: : "Russian warship, go f*** yourself!" (Picture: Fadel Senna/AFP)

 Rebel welcome

A utility box in Cork was decorated with the Ukrainian colours and the logo 'Fáilte go Páirc Uí Kyiv', a clever play on the name of the city’s GAA stadium Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The box also features the words 'Welcome to Cork', written in Ukrainian. The gesture is a result of the combined work of the People’s Republic Of Cork website and local artist Tom Doig.
A utility box in Cork was decorated with the Ukrainian colours and the logo 'Fáilte go Páirc Uí Kyiv', a clever play on the name of the city’s GAA stadium Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The box also features the words 'Welcome to Cork', written in Ukrainian. The gesture is a result of the combined work of the People’s Republic Of Cork website and local artist Tom Doig.

Krym the dog 

Krym the dog, and the image representing the family killed by a Russian missile. 
Krym the dog, and the image representing the family killed by a Russian missile. 

In September, it was reported that a Russian missile destroyed a house, killing four members of the Patlan family – mother Natasha, children Vasylisa and Ivan, and their grandmother Alla. The father Vyacheslav was away with the army. In the aftermath of the strike, an image went viral on social media showing the family’s dog Krym sitting on the rubble of the house where his owners had been killed. An artist – credited as Anton Xozyaykin by some social media users – was inspired by the picture of created the heartbreaking picture of Krym surrounded by the spirit outline of his owners.

Patron the hero 

A mural of Patron. Picture: 
A mural of Patron. Picture: 

A girl holds her dog as she poses in front of a mural by artist Vitaly Gidevan, depicting Ukrainian dog Patron. The jack russell terrier became famous during the war for his efforts in finding mines and other unexploded ordnance left by the Russians. Regularly pictured with its personalised protection vest, Patron has been credited with locating hundreds of dangerous devices. 

The dog has also been used as a social media personality by Ukraine to put their message across, and has almost 400,000 followers on Instagram. In May, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau presented Patron and his handler Iliev with a medal for bravery. Other honours include the ‘Palm Dog’ from the Cannes Film Festival, and its appointment as a Goodwill Ambassadog by the UN. 

Kerry sunflower 

The sunflower in Killarney,  by Kilgarvan-based artists Sophie Lodge and Maitiu Gray. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan 
The sunflower in Killarney,  by Kilgarvan-based artists Sophie Lodge and Maitiu Gray. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan 

Killarney is one of the centres hosting some of the thousands of Ukrainian refugees who’ve come to Ireland, and earlier this year a giant sunflower was installed as a welcoming gesture on the steeple of St Mary’s Church of Ireland in the Kerry town. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine, a major producer of sunflower oil.

Early in the war, a Ukrainian woman was filmed confronting Russian soldiers, offering them sunflower seeds. “You’re occupants, you’re fascists!” she says. “What the fuck are you doing on our land with all these guns? Take these seeds and put them in your pockets, so at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here.” 

The 15ft Killarney flower was an initiative of the town’s St Patrick’s Festival committee, and was created by Kilgarvan-based artists Sophie Lodge and Maitiu Gray.  

Saint Javelin 

A  Saint-Javelin image near Kyiv.  Picture: Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty
A  Saint-Javelin image near Kyiv.  Picture: Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty

The FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank weapons has been one of the key weapons used by Ukraine to push the Russians back from Kyiv and other areas. The Madonna-like figure holding one of the launchers on this mural in the capital city is part of a ‘Saint Javelin’ branding campaign that raises money for Ukrainian charities. Photo by Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty

People pass a mural of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by the artist Phil Atkinson in Granard, County Longford, Ireland. Picture date: Tuesday April 5, 2022.
People pass a mural of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by the artist Phil Atkinson in Granard, County Longford, Ireland. Picture date: Tuesday April 5, 2022.

A mural in Prague, by artist ChemiS, showing a child sheltering with a Ukrainian flag. Picture: Michal Cizek / AFP 
A mural in Prague, by artist ChemiS, showing a child sheltering with a Ukrainian flag. Picture: Michal Cizek / AFP 

One of the murals in Borodianka, Ukraine, by the artist Banksy. It depicts judo expert Vladimir Putin being floored by a Ukrainian girl. The British artist also sold off 50 limited edition prints at £5,000 each to raise money for victims of the war.(AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)
One of the murals in Borodianka, Ukraine, by the artist Banksy. It depicts judo expert Vladimir Putin being floored by a Ukrainian girl. The British artist also sold off 50 limited edition prints at £5,000 each to raise money for victims of the war.(AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

Another image by Banksy in Ukraine. This image depicts children playing on an anti-tank devices at Independence Square in Kyiv. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
Another image by Banksy in Ukraine. This image depicts children playing on an anti-tank devices at Independence Square in Kyiv. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

More in this section

Film Review: No easy answers for man or beast in Wildcat documentary Film Review: No easy answers for man or beast in Wildcat documentary
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Film Review: Glass Onion is a fun, Cluedo-esque escapade in the world of Knives Out
Oscars 2023: The Irish films that have made the shortlist so far Oscars 2023: The Irish films that have made the shortlist so far
T in the Park Festival 2016 - Strathallan Castle

Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.233 s