Film Review: No easy answers for man or beast in Wildcat documentary

Wildcat (15A) is a documentary that revolves around Harry Turner, who was a teenager when he served a tour in Afghanistan with the British Army. Medically discharged, and suffering from PTSD, Harry travels to the South American jungle seven years later, where he finds unpaid work with an NGO set up by the conservationist Samantha Zwicker, helping to rehabilitate young orphaned animals and prepare them for their release back into the wild. The wildcat of the title refers to the ocelot cub Khan, rescued from illegal loggers who killed its mother, and who Harry rears by hand and teaches to hunt.

The title also refers to Harry himself: broken by war, Harry is every bit as timid, feral and difficult to communicate with as Khan. Largely filmed by Harry and Samantha on a variety of hand-held devices, including mobile phones, Wildcat is an absorbing, heart-breaking film that presents Harry’s story raw and unfiltered: there are no pat solutions to his problems here, no Hollywood redemption. Instead we get a story that is brutally honest about the effects of violence, which is steeped in the irony of Harry teaching his ocelot to be a killer. Stock up on the Kleenex. (cinema release)