Marie Antoinette to Wild Rose: 10 TV shows and films to watch over Christmas 

Banshees of Inisherin - Disney+, available now

One of the most talked-about films of the year has just been released on the streaming service. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star in the tale of two farmers and lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one of them abruptly ends their friendship. Written and directed by Martin McDonagh, the black comedy has had rave reviews, even if reaction was more mixed among punters. It could at least garner a few Oscar nominations for Ireland.

The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix, Christmas Day

More than a thousand years before the world of The Witcher, seven outcasts in the elven world unite in a blood quest against an unstoppable power. This much-anticipated prequel to Netflix’s epic Witcher fantasy series features Irish talent with show-runner Declan de Barra and actor Laurence O’Fuarain.

Note for Nature, RTÉ One, St Stephen’s Day, 6.25pm

Clare Sands and Susan O'Neill on a Note For Nature.

Combining nature, music and spoken word, A Note for Nature is described as a celebration of wild Ireland and a call to arms. The hour-long show features some of the country’s most fragile wild places alongside music from the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and powerful pieces from the likes of Christy Moore, Susan O’Neilly and Iarla Ó Lionáird.

1917, RTÉ One, St Stephen’s Day, 9.20pm

Benedict Cumberbatch in 1917.

Two young soldiers must deliver a life-saving letter to stop 1,600 men from walking into a deadly trap. The mission takes us from the British trenches and into recently-occupied German territory. One of the best war films of recent times, with a one-shot feel that adds to the tension, the star-studded cameo list includes Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Scott.

Wild Rose, RTÉ Two, St Stephen’s Day, 9pm

Starring Kerry actor Jessie Buckley as the Scottish Rose-Lynn Harlan, the musical drama follows the former convict and single mother of two as she tries to pursue her dream of becoming a country music singer after she is released from prison.

Goodfellas, BBC Two, St Stephen’s Day, 10.15pm

Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas is always worth a re-watch or first-time watch if you have yet to see the 1990s crime film. Written by Nicholas Pileggi and Scorsese, the story follows Henry Hill and his life in the Mafia. It stars Robert De Niora, Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta, who died earlier this year aged 67.

Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked, BBC Two, Dec 27, 10pm

Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked.

The hilarious Miriam Margolyes is back on the road and travelling Australia for this documentary. The actor heads west along the bottom of Oz in order to understand more about the ‘Fair Go’ culture that Aussies are so proud of.

How Ireland Rocked the 80s, RTÉ One, Dec 27, 6.30pm

A spectator at Siamsa Cois Laoi in Cork, which features in How Ireland Rocked The 80s. Picture: Irish Examiner Archive

Following on from How Ireland Rocked in the 70s, this documentary charts Irish music through the decade. It includes the big live outdoor music shows held in Ireland during the decade, including Siamsa Cois Laoí, Slane, Self Aid and U2 at Croke Park.

The Outlaw Josey Wales, RTÉ Two, Dec 28, 11.50pm

This 1976 classic western directed by and starring Clint Eastwood follows Missouri farmer Josey Wales whose wife and child are murdered by Union raiders. He attempts to get revenge by joining a group of Confederate guerrillas.

Marie Antoinette, BBC Two, Dec 29 9pm

This eight-part drama series tells the life story of the last queen of France. Starring Emilia Schüle as Marie Antionette, it follows her as she arrives at Versailles at just 14 after being forced to leave Austria and marry her husband – soon to be Louis XVI.