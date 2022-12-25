TV & Film Quiz of the Year: Derry Girls, Stranger Things... and more 

Ten questions from an interesting year in the worlds of film and television 
Clockwise: Stranger Things, the leads of Banshees of Inisherin, Derry Girls

Sun, 25 Dec, 2022
Des O’Driscoll

1. Which surprise guest star played a policeman in the final episodes of Derry Girls?

2. Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn were among the celebrities in Schull for the Co Cork village’s Fastnet Film Festival. Which TV show did they act in together?

3. Paddy Considine starred as a king in which TV series?

4. Name the UK pop star of the 1970s-80s who had a career revival on the back of Stranger Things?

Diarmuid Ó Drisceoil in Cois Móire
5. Which Munster river featured in the TG4 travel series Cois Móire?

6. Dominic West plays Prince Charles in the latest series of The Crown. Which American cop show provided his breakthrough role?

7. Irish actors Barry Keoghan, Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell starred together in which Oscar-tipped film?

8. Which film about a deaf family won the Academy Award for Best Picture?

9. Which RTÉ newsreader retired in November after 42 years?

Don't be looking here for clues for question 10!
10. Who is this? 

ANSWERS: 1. Liam Neeson 2. Conversations With Friends 3. House of the Dragon 4. Kate Bush 5. River Blackwater 6. The Wire 7. The Banshees of Inisherin 8. Coda 9. Eileen Dunne 10. Angela Scanlon 

