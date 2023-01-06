TV picks for 2023: The Last Of Us, a Bridgerton prequel and the 'last' season of The Crown

Here are a few of the big shows for 2023.

Bridgerton struck a note in 2020 because it was basically Footballers’ Wives in regency costumes, and we were in the mood for some foolishness in the heart of a pandemic. While you’re waiting for season 3, Netflix is dishing up Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story some time this year.

It’s a prequel spin-off, so there are some characters from the original. Charlotte is a real character, a German aristocrat who married King George III in 1761. If princess-marries-king is your thing, you’ll be all over this.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Or maybe you’ll just go for the good stuff and watch Season 6 of The Crown, which Netflix has slated for the back end of 2023.

They’ve already started filming it, with a pause to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It’s hard to know if they’ll pull punches now that the main star has passed away in real life, and there is plenty scope for trouble given that the sixth and (supposedly) final season covers the death of Princess Diana.

Most of the same cast is there, so we’re stuck with Imelda Staunton’s underpowered Queen, which I reckon took from season 5. It will tie up some loose ends, including Charles and Camilla’s wedding, along with a new beginning as William starts a relationship with Kate.

But there is one question hanging over this final season — is it really the final season?

Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Diana in The Crown

Real-life Harry and Meghan will surely ramp up hostilities with the Royals on this side of the Atlantic in 2023. Are Peter Morgan and the producers going to sit back and think 'nah, I can’t see that working in fictional form?' I doubt it. Expect all sort of hashtags asking for Season 7.

Don’t expect any escape from The Last of Us (HBO/Sky), it’s going to be huge. Particularly as it’s based on a video game, so there is a good people under 30 who will watch it as well. The Last of Us is set in 2033, 20 years after the planet’s population was decimated by a fungal infection that caused people to go crazy and rip out each other’s throats. So it’s not a rom-com.

Don’t expect any escape from The Last of Us (HBO/Sky), it’s going to be huge.

It’s the story of a tough guy who has to guide a teenager across America because she is thought to hold the cure to this plague (finally a use for teenagers!).

There are cannibals and zombies and a giraffe involved as well. Really. Pedro Pascal is in it and he was fantastic in Narcos. So this will be one to watch and talk about.

Finally, a chance of redemption for the True Detective franchise. Season 4 looks like it will appear in 2023, with Jodie Foster and Fiona Shaw on the cast list.

This one is set in Alaska, far away from the sultry heat of Louisiana in season 1, when it raised the bar for murder mysteries — a standard they couldn’t get near in seasons 2 and 3.

Here’s hoping it’s third time lucky in 2023, because to be honest, 2022 wasn’t up to much on the telly front.