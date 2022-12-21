Gráinne's handmade Crib Of Peace rekindles special family memories 

Gráinne Townsend was a skilled needleworker before glaucoma robbed her of 70% of her close vision and one of her most cherished passions. But this Christmas, one of her creations has come out of storage and is on display for all to see.

That creation is a collection of almost 50 crochet figures (each at approximately nine inches in height) making up a very special Nativity scene — complete with animals from across the world and figures representing various nationalities and religions.

“I always did needlework. I suppose it came from my mother. I was always fiddling with knitting and crochet, and I suppose I was maybe a lonely little girl, and I would make things for my dolls and then as I grew and got a family of my own, I made toys for them,” the 84-year-old explains.

Gra¡nne Townsend in 2012 with her husband Declan and her late son Finbarr. Picture: David Keane

Gráinne, who now lives in Kinsale with her husband Declan Townsend - formerly of Cork School of Music, and a classical music reviewer with the Irish Examienr - claims she “never grew up” and has always continued her love for making dolls and clothes until her diagnosis.

The unique crib, complete with 48 figures, was central to the Townsend family’s Christmas, with Gráinne adding to it each year with the help of plenty of encouragement from her husband and the eldest of her three sons, Finbarr.

However, since Finbarr sadly passed away in 2013, the crib has remained in storage until this year — when it was set up at Nano Nagle Place on Douglas Street.

“It was a continuous thing up until 2013 when my eldest son died. Somehow when Finbarr died, the light went out of the world,” says Gráinne, who also suffered the loss of another son, Brendan, in 2020.

Gráinne first started the crib in 1979 with her first set of crochet figures and as the years went on, it continued to grow and the addition of new elements became an annual tradition in the Townsend household.

“It just kind of grew and I’m not quite sure how or why. I started it in 1979 with just the basic crib and then I added a dog, and a seal and the three kings and a big elephant. There’s a lot of family in the crib. There is for example, because I come from Galway, there are two figures dressed in Connemara traditional dress,” she explains.

The Crib of Peace by Gráinne Townsend at the Nano Nagle Centre in Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

The crib is very much family-orientated and other elements include their family dog and a little drummer boy to represent her son, who was the last to fly the nest and studied percussions.

The original idea, however, came with the aim to “keep Christ in Christmas”, according to Gráinne.

“You see an awful lot of Santy now but to me, the crib all my life has been the central point of my Christmas. Christmas Eve is my day. I had three boys and then a whole load of cousins, and I wanted them to see that there was more to Christmas than Santy.”

The inclusion of various nationalities and religions in the crib came later, with the message of acceptance and inclusion.

“I wasn’t a very over-religious person, just someone who felt very passionate about this business of accepting religions and other people — reaching out,” says Grainne.

Prior to learning she had glaucoma; Gráinne's final big needlework project was the bridesmaids’ dresses for her youngest son’s wedding.

“I began to have terrible trouble with close work. Reading and sewing and knitting just became a thing I had to learn to do without.”

The Crib of Peace by artist Gráinne Townsend. Picture: Dan Linehan

Having to give up needlework broke her heart, she says. “Now, when you’re old, it would be nice to sit down with a pair of knitting needles and knit something, but I haven’t been able to do that.”

But after almost a decade in storage, Gráinne is delighted to now have her creation at Nano Nagle Place in Cork's city centre.

“I’m so glad it has a very beautiful home. I’m a little bit embarrassed they think it’s as good as it is,” she laughs.