What I learned from reading this year’s celebrity memoirs

Bono

Like anyone else who grew up with Bono, I was dying for his book to be diabolical. And I assumed it would it be too, because Bono usually grates if he tries anything other than belting it out in a massive stadium.

Bad news. Surrender is really good. It wasn’t great on first impression – the back cover is a series of words trying to describe Bono, until he settles on Actualist. And it fluffs around at the start, describing emergency heart surgery in 2016. But then Surrender settles and it envelopes me.

His description of growing up in lower middle-class northside Dublin is full of revealing detail. Like how he had to make dinner with Smash and baked beans after his mother Iris died, when he was 14. Or the gang of angry young arty men he grew up with – Guggi, Gavin Friday, guys who didn’t fancy the names they were given and who would give each other the odd hiding. There was steel behind their pretence.

Bono paints himself as a hustler, trying to sell calendars door-to-door in March or putting on a ‘triumphant’ home-coming concert in the National Stadium in 1980 after U2 came back from London without a record deal, their careers on the line. The guy from Island Records was there that night and you know the rest. But what I didn’t know really, was Bono.

I didn’t realise that his religious faith goes back to his teenage years. I like the way he explains the tension between a messianic rock-star and someone who bases their life around the bible.

I didn’t know that Bono and his wife Ali have been a couple since they were both teenagers. The book is as much about them as it is about him, her wisdom and encouragement behind his laser-like focus on making it as a rock star.

What I mainly didn’t know about Bono is that his anger fuelled the early days. He was angry at 1970s Ireland, angry that his mother died young and his father was distant, angry that BBC DJ and gate-keeper John Peel didn’t play them on his iconic show. Bono rang him from a phone-box and Peel fobbed him off.

Bono uses this episode to recall The Edge’s quip that anyone who didn’t like U2 wasn’t trying hard enough. Well, if you don’t warm to Bono after reading Surrender, then you’re the one not making the effort.

Mel C

Who I Am by Melanie C is a bouncier pop memoir, you’d fly through it.

In the opening pages Melanie Jayne Chisholm reveals that at various times in her life she’s been known as Sporty Spice, Mel C and Melanie C. She also reveals that she craved attention growing up, but this came at a price in the shape of mental and physical illness.

Whatever you call her, she comes across as likeable in this story of her life from birth. I don’t know how much of this book she wrote herself, but there is a real voice here, as if you fell into conversation with her on the train.

Unlike Bono’s book, which gets to U2 fairly quickly, you’re a good way into Who I Am before she responds to an ad looking for a streetwise woman who can sing and dance. This is the start of The Spice Girls and it’s a thrilling ride, from the house the girls shared while being trained to sing and dance as a band, through countless awards, a movie, and Prince William making them peanut butter on toast in his father’s house.

Melanie comes across as shy, but ferocious with it if anyone messed with her. She doesn’t blame her mother for leaving her father when she was young, but she doesn’t not blame her either.

There is a lot of this in Who I Am – describing how people hurt her without wanting to fall out with them. So Robbie Williams broke her heart, but he apologised after. Simon Fuller, their manager, worked them hard, but he was just doing his job. I get the sense that Mel B pushed her around a bit, particularly when it came to telling her (Mel C) to keep quiet, because she had a tendency to say the wrong thing. But Melanie loves her anyway.

It makes for a good read. Five women catch a moment and they’re suddenly one of the biggest bands of all time. It’s amazing they’re all still on speaking terms.

The best bit in this book is around the hatred they attracted as successful women, particularly from the tabloid press. For a long time it was considered ok to ask Mel C out if she was a lesbian, as Richard Madeley did jovially on This Morning.

A lot has changed since the 1990s. I loved her jokey take on it here – at a time when she wanted to find a boyfriend, the media were telling truckloads of eligible men that she was off-limits.

Pat Fitzpatrick: reads the celeb tell-alls so you don't have to. Picture: Miki Barlok

Alan Rickman

Speaking of the 1990s, if you’re going to read Alan Rickman’s memoir - Madly, Deeply – my advice is to skip straight to the chapter on 1995. Because at least then you’ll have some idea what’s going on. 1995 is the year Rickman played Éamon de Valera in the Michael Collins movie. Sure there are interesting bits about Neil Jordan and Julia Roberts, his less than impressed take on Ireland’s highest pub and the fact that he’s mad to bits about Sharon Shannon, asking her to play at the wrap party. (She says yes.)

But the rest of this book is a puzzle. It’s not Rickman’s fault – what’s reproduced here are his largely unedited diary entries, before his untimely death in 2016. The guy who writes the introduction admits they don’t know if Rickman intended them for publication, which seems a bit unfair to me.

Mainly it’s just infuriating. There’s a passage on page two where he writes that Trevor Nunn needs 30 seconds of dialogue in a particular scene. Rickman asks about what, Nunn replies ‘I don’t mind.’ Not hugely riveting.

And I do mind because I haven’t a clue that they’re talking about.

Call me a philistine, but I only just found out that Trevor Nunn is a theatre director, thanks to Google. I have no idea why he wants extra dialogue. All I know is I wish someone used these diaries as the basis of an Alan Rickman biography, rather than just reproducing them in chronological order. Rickman was a brilliant actor and if you stick with these diaries he comes across as a bright, bothered man who likes to speak his mind. On top of that, the name dropping is off the scale. He knew everyone, darling. He was also good friends with Ruby Wax, which I find a bit off-putting.

Look, this isn’t a bad book. You can dig in and out of it, pick a year at random and off you go. It could work as an engaging book to leave in the jacks – particularly if Trevor Nunn calls around.

Matthew Perry

I thought I’d write more about Matthew Perry’s memoir, Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing. But everything I want to say is in the following sentence - do not read this book, it will ruin your Christmas.

If you are a fan of Matthew Perry and his time as Chandler Bing on Friends, it will ruin your notion of him.

I don’t mind people talking about their struggles with OxyContin and vodka, as long as they got a few decent stories out of their addiction.

This is just Perry whingeing all over the page about a fairly privileged background that was tainted by some bad parenting. They say comedians are miserable in real life, but you don’t need this over Christmas.

Minnie Driver

Go for Minnie Driver instead. Her Managing Expectations is an absolute hoot. If you read one memoir this Christmas, make it this one.

You can tell she was damaged – as both Matthew Perry and Melanie Chisholm were – by her parents' separation when she was young. But she tells the story beautifully.

Instead of Chisholm’s muted anger or Perry’s whinge-fest, you get gripping, charming story telling. It’s shocking that an 11 year old Minnie was kicked out of her father’s house in Barbados and had to fly home to London via Miami, by herself.

But it’s hilarious the way she tells it, buying one of everything in the gift-shop in Miami, because her guilty father put his credit card at her disposal. It sounds like Home Alone crossed with Annie, the way Minnie Driver tells it. Just the thing for Christmas.