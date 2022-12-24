I Gave You My Heart: A short story for Christmas by Billy O'Callaghan

On the Grand Parade, by Finn’s Corner, the footpath is a tide of people: students in packs, girls in short skirts muffled top-heavy against the sleety cold, shoppers laden with bags stressed in their hurry to make the crossing before the lights go red again. A double-decker bus, angled into a left turn but with no space to finish its swing, has gridlocked the junction, and somewhere in the distance, from the Washington Street direction, an emergency services siren, ambulance or fire engine, wails slowly, screaming to be let through. Four o’clock on a Thursday,10 days to Christmas, and the overhead lights are already burning small pale fire, ropes of yellow-white bulbs strung across building fronts and lampposts, grim rather than seasonal against the early dusk.
When he asks if it is still cold out, she tells him it is, the wind being the worst of it, and that it is doing what it can to snow but that the flakes are light yet, and too wet so far to properly stick. Who knew, though, what the night would bring. She doesn’t touch either of the glasses until he’s nodded and left her to it, and then she sips the stout, its coldness surprising her and then bringing small delight. Her grandmother used to drink a bottle of stout beside the fire of a Sunday night, filling a mug and mulling it with a douse of the poker lifted red-hot straight from the coals, entirely mindless of the clinging ash. Sitting crosslegged on the floor, Margaret loved the hiss caused by the scalding iron’s first plunge, and the sudden hoppy reek of the warming stout, and she always leaned in eagerly for the offered sip, even though at that age, six, seven years old, the taste was terrible, a bitter heft that clung on even after she’d run to the kitchen for a spoon of sugar. A compromise was eventually found, a cup of milk with a liberal pour of the Beamish or Murphy’s stirred in from the bottle and once again mulled, the old woman giving assurance where none was needed that many’s the child had grown up strong on stout and milk.
In the pub’s warm dark, and even more so when she closes her eyes, the taste of the Beamish has her filling up with the thought of him. What he’ll be like now, after so long, whether he’ll have thickened, filled out from the towering willow he’d been, or aged clear of his shyness into something more burlesque. Nine years since she’s last had word from him, 19 since he’d come to her door to say his goodbyes, a night she’d gone into his arms again but no further than that, a weeping hug to wish him safety and happiness and to implore that he keep in touch. Until months before that, and in the couple of years since their kiss, she’d harboured hope of more between them, and then there’d been the terrible Sunday evening, sharing the couch space of her front room while a Columbo rerun played out across the television screen, a typically bedraggled Peter Falk turning puppy-dog around his gorgeous prime murder-suspect, Faye Dunaway, when he’d cleared his throat and announced, casually, that he’d been thinking about the seminary once he was through the Leaving Cert.