Watch: The first trailer footage of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie is here 

The first trailer for Greta Gerwig's upcoming live-action Barbie film is here.

The film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken Doll.

The trailer for the film, which is set for release on July 21, 2023, opens with a comical parody of 2001: A Space Odyssey, which shows children throwing and breaking their baby dolls after seeing a giant Barbie doll.

Narrating the teaser clip, Dame Helen Mirren says: “Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls, until…”

The clip sees a smiling Robbie, sporting a black and white striped swimming costume, red lipstick and gold hoop earrings, slowly sliding her white sunglasses down her nose and winking at the camera as the young girls smash up their baby dolls and throw them into the air.

The trailer immediately transitions to bright pink and blue scenes with Robbie overlooking the neighbourhood and waving waving from the Barbie Dreamhouse.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in the new Barbie movie

It also features Gosling wearing a black fringed ensemble outfit surrounded by a group of friends wearing sports gear, seemingly playing Lacrosse.

'The greatest movie ever made'

Oscar-nominated actress and director Greta Gerwig co-wrote the film's script with her husband and filmmaker Noah Baumbach.

A number of stars have been rumoured to be associated with the film including the latest Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey and Will Ferrell.

Galway actress Nicola Coughlan has confirmed her "tiny part" in it today with an Instagram post.

"Thank you Greta Gerwig for having me as a tiny part of what I think is the greatest movie ever made," she said, sharing the teaser trailer.

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan also stars in the film

Australian actress Robbie previously said Barbie, which was launched in 1959, “comes with a lot of baggage” and “a lot of nostalgic connections”.

She told British Vogue: “But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it.

“People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’”

Filmmaker Gerwig was nominated for the best director and best original screenplay Oscars for 2017 coming-of-age drama Lady Bird and scored a nod for best adapted screenplay with 2019’s Little Women.

The film is a joint project between Warner Bros and Barbie manufacturer Mattel.