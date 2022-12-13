John Spillane: 'Christy Moore tickles my belly like a puppy dog'

John Spillane held his first Christmas residency at the Everyman Cork in 1998. It has gone on to become a seasonal tradition and fans are looking forward to the return of the John Spillane and Friends Christmas Concert on Sunday, September 18. Here he reflects on his early memories of singing in front of audiences, his friendship with Christy Moore and the Late Late Show performance that inspired him to start his Christmas shows.

The first time I was on stage

At school, I used to be in rock musicals. In second year at Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh in Bishopstown, Cork, I was an Israelite in a rock musical called Holy Moses.

I was singled out for a solo. My voice had not broken. I was a boy soprano. I was given a big solo song called Freedom. It was a very empowering gig for me. I would have been 13.

The following year, we did a rock musical called The Children of Lir by Brian O’Reilly from Fermoy. I was in third year. My voice had cracked by that stage. I’d lost my glory. I never retained the singing I had before the voice broke.

Interestingly, I’m working at the moment with the help of the Arts Council on a Gaelic opera called Fíoruisce: The Legend of the Lough, about the Lough in Cork. It’s a bit like The Children of Lir – that’s my inheritance from my third-year school rock opera. They were huge deals, going on stage at the age of 13 and 14. That’s where I got the bug.

Spillane, centre, in 1985 with The Stargazers, also featuring Johnny Murphy and Chris Ahern.

My first venture into rock'n'roll

The first gig I played with a rock band was a group we formed at school. A lot of entertainers came from that school.

Brendan O’Connor, who is on the radio, was in those shows. Kieran Kennedy, a well-known musician. Paul Tiernan. Many roadies and lighting guys. A whole host of singers, musicians and theatre people.

The first gig that I played with my rock band was at our graduation dance in 1978 at the Imperial Hotel in Cork. We went up and did six numbers. We were called Bootlace.

The artist I enjoyed performing with the most

In 2011, it was a double bill in Vicar Street – Christy Moore and John Spillane. It was equal billing, a benefit gig following the Haitian earthquake. Christy approached me. We wrote a song together called 'Haiti'. We co-wrote it and did a double-bill in Vicar Street, a huge accolade from Christy to me.

Christy does this all the time. Only a month ago, he did a benefit gig in the Cork Opera House, for the Cork Life Centre [catering for caters for children and youths not suited for mainstream education]. Christy did a question and answer in the Opera House. He was asked, ‘Who’s your favourite songwriter? He said 'John Spillane’. And they asked him his favourite song. And he said, 'Gortatagort by John Spillane' [which Moore has covered].

It bowls me over. It’s unbelievable, the kudos he gives me. He didn’t pick 'Nancy Spain' or 'Ride On'. He picked 'Gortatagort'. That’s Christy. As I say, he rings me up – he tickles my belly like a puppy dog and I go into paroxysms of ecstasy. It’s not just me. He does that for an awful lot of people.

How I started my Christmas residency

In September 1998 I was on the Late Late Show with Gay Byrne. It was Gay Byrne’s last season. It was the biggest Late Late ever in terms of viewership. He had announced this would be his last year and this was the first episode of the series I was on it with my band singing my best song, 'All The Ways You Wander'.

It was arranged that my CD would be held up by Gay who would say, ‘There was one for everyone in the audience’.

There were no CDs. There was trouble with the record company. After the first 1,000 was sold, they didn’t print the second 1,000. It was the biggest gig in Ireland at the time – to be on the Late Late Show. My mother was there. He was to hold up the CD. And there was no CD.

That’s when I threw the toys out of the pram. I parted company with everyone. I took control of my fate and booked the Everyman. I went from the Lobby Bar, which was a brilliant 100-seater to the Everyman which is 650 seats. I elevated myself to the next step. The first year it was about two-thirds full, the second year it was three-quarters full and the third year it was sold out. I was rattling the cage.

The first year I had Patrick Galvin, the writer and poet, a big hero of mine. Every year I have friends and guests. I had Ger Wolfe for many years. And for the last number of years, I’ve had [author] Cónal Creedon. I have my band. Pauline Scanlon [Co Kerry traditional singer] has done a lot of them as well.

The Christmas song I enjoy performing the most

I have written one or two Christmas songs. I don’t do 'Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer'. I do have a song about the English Market at Christmas: The English Market (Christmas Angel), it’s called. I might do that. I had Mick Flannery one year as one of my guests. He sang a very dark Christmas song. The show is not that Christmassy in the material. It’s Christmassy in that it’s a get-together.

John Spillane and Friends is at The Everyman, Cork on Sunday, December 18