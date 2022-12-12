CMAT cancels Cork gig on Monday night

CMAT has cancelled her show at Live at St Luke's tonight, Monday.

The Irish singer-songwriter says she was forced to cancel the first of two gigs in Cork at the eleventh hour after losing her voice.

Monday's show has been rescheduled to Wednesday, December 14, with Tuesday's show still expected to go ahead, according to the Dublin artist.

Refunds are available from point of purchase for those unable to attend the new date of the postponed show.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson (CMAT) said her throat is "absolutely shot to bits" from a mixture of the cold snap flu and "working too hard".

The singer said her voice "went on stage" during her second sold-out night at the Olympia last week, and drank throughout the Limerick show last night in order to make it through "without pain".

The popular singer said she was sorry to let fans down but was going to rest now and "try make it up to ye".

Live at St Luke's said they couldn't "apologise enough" for the "inconvenience and disappointment" and assured those who can't make the rescheduled date that refunds will be issued.