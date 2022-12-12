Nods for Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson as Banshees of Inisherin dominates Golden Globes

Father and son, Brendan and Domhnall Gleeson, are among the Irish nominees along with Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan and Martin McDonagh
Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 14:45
Caroline Delaney and Nicole Glennon

Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan have all been nominated for 2023 Golden Globe awards for their roles in The Banshees of Inisherin, with director Martin McDonagh also nominated. 

Farrell received a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture category, while Gleeson and Keoghan were nominated in the Supporting Role category. 

Carter Burwell was also nominated in the Best Original Score category for The Banshees of Inisherin.

Martin McDonagh was nominated for Best Director and Best Screenplay, while the movie was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical for Comedy.

He is nominated alongside James Cameron for his highly-anticipated Avatar sequel, and Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner for The Fablemens.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert received a nod for Everything Everywhere All At Once, as did Baz Luhrmann for Elvis.

No women were nominated in the category for best director at this year's Golden Globe awards.

Brendan Gleeson's son Domhnall Gleeson also received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the psychological thriller series The Patient.

He was nominated alongside F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Richard Jenkins (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) and Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy) in the best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or television motion picture category.

Irish actress Kerry Condon received a nod for The Banshees Of Inisherin in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category. She is nominated alongside Carey Mulligan for She Said and Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The Golden Globe nominations were announced by comedic father-daughter duo George and Mayan Lopez live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday.

Full list of this year's nominees 

Best Motion Picture – Drama 

Avatar: The Way of Water 

Elvis 

The Fabelmans 

Tár 

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama 

Cate Blanchett, Tár 

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light 

Viola Davis, The Woman King 

Ana de Armas, Blonde 

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama 

Austin Butler, Elvis 

Brendan Fraser, The Whale 

Hugh Jackman, The Son 

Bill Nighy, Living 

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon 

The Banshees of Inisherin 

Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 

Triangle of Sadness

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy 

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris 

Margot Robbie, Babylon 

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu 

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande 

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy 

Diego Calva, Babylon 

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 

Adam Driver, White Noise 

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin 

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Motion Picture – Animated 

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio 

Inu-Oh 

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On 

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 

Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language 

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) 

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) 

Close (Belgium) 

Decision to Leave (South Korea) 

RRR (India)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin 

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness 

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin 

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon 

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Director — Motion Picture 

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis 

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin 

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture 

Todd Field, Tár 

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin 

Sarah Polley, Women Talking 

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture 

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing) 

“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) 

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick) 

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) 

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture 

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio 

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking 

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon 

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Television Series – Drama 

Better Call Saul 

The Crown 

House of the Dragon 

Ozark 

Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama 

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon 

Laura Linney, Ozark 

Imelda Staunton, The Crown 

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama 

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man 

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone 

Diego Luna, Andor 

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul 

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy 

Abbott Elementary 

The Bear 

Hacks 

Only Murders in the Building 

Wednesday

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary 

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant 

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building 

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday 

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta 

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building 

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building 

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television 

Black Bird 

The Dropout 

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 

Pam and Tommy 

The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television 

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy 

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna 

Lily James, Pam and Tommy 

Julia Roberts, Gaslit 

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television 

Taron Egerton, Black Bird 

Colin Firth, The Staircase 

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven 

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television 

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus 

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient 

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird 

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television 

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus 

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble 

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven 

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series 

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown 

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks 

Julia Garner, Ozark 

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary 

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

