Nods for Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson as Banshees of Inisherin dominates Golden Globes

Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan have all been nominated for 2023 Golden Globe awards for their roles in The Banshees of Inisherin, with director Martin McDonagh also nominated.

Farrell received a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture category, while Gleeson and Keoghan were nominated in the Supporting Role category.

Carter Burwell was also nominated in the Best Original Score category for The Banshees of Inisherin.

Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan both received nominations

Martin McDonagh was nominated for Best Director and Best Screenplay, while the movie was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical for Comedy.

He is nominated alongside James Cameron for his highly-anticipated Avatar sequel, and Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner for The Fablemens.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert received a nod for Everything Everywhere All At Once, as did Baz Luhrmann for Elvis.

No women were nominated in the category for best director at this year's Golden Globe awards.

Brendan Gleeson's son Domhnall Gleeson also received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the psychological thriller series The Patient.

He was nominated alongside F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Richard Jenkins (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) and Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy) in the best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or television motion picture category.

Domhnall Gleeson received a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor in a limited series, anthology series or television motion picture

Irish actress Kerry Condon received a nod for The Banshees Of Inisherin in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category. She is nominated alongside Carey Mulligan for She Said and Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The Golden Globe nominations were announced by comedic father-daughter duo George and Mayan Lopez live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday.

Full list of this year's nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler has received a nod for his performance as Elvis

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Carey Mulligan has been nominated for her performance as journalist Megan Twohey in She Said

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Director — Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Taylor Swift received a nomination for her song Carolina, written for Where the Crawdads Sing

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

The Dropout

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Lily James as Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge has been nominated for The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary