Nods for Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson as Banshees of Inisherin dominates Golden Globes

Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan have all been nominated for 2023 Golden Globe awards for their roles in The Banshees of Inisherin, with director Martin McDonagh also nominated.
Farrell received a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture category, while Gleeson and Keoghan were nominated in the Supporting Role category.
Carter Burwell was also nominated in the Best Original Score category for The Banshees of Inisherin.
Martin McDonagh was nominated for Best Director and Best Screenplay, while the movie was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical for Comedy.
He is nominated alongside James Cameron for his highly-anticipated Avatar sequel, and Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner for The Fablemens.
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert received a nod for Everything Everywhere All At Once, as did Baz Luhrmann for Elvis.
No women were nominated in the category for best director at this year's Golden Globe awards.
Brendan Gleeson's son Domhnall Gleeson also received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the psychological thriller series The Patient.
He was nominated alongside F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Richard Jenkins (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) and Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy) in the best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or television motion picture category.
Irish actress Kerry Condon received a nod for The Banshees Of Inisherin in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category. She is nominated alongside Carey Mulligan for She Said and Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once.
The Golden Globe nominations were announced by comedic father-daughter duo George and Mayan Lopez live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Black Bird
The Dropout
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The White Lotus
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary