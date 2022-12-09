Cinderella panto, Everyman, review: A mix of old and new makes for an entertaining blend 

Joy is something that has been in short supply in recent years but it is in abundance at the Everyman Theatre where, thankfully after the ravages of the pandemic, the only C-word on everyone’s lips is Cinderella.

There is a sense of relief and anticipation in the air among young and old as the panto fun is unleashed once again, in association with Cork Academy of Dramatic Arts (CADA) and under the assured stewardship of Catherine Mahon-Buckley.

In this production, Cinders (Zoe Allman Walsh) is a thoroughly modern heroine, taking a break from her endless chores to hawk her own line of jewellery from a stall at the farmer’s market. The Prince (Padraic Di Fusco) chafes at the restraints of his royal obligations, longing to live an ordinary life (sound familiar?).

Keeping up the contemporary theme, the Ugly Sisters — called Kim and Kourtney, naturally — are wannabe online influencers, worshipping at the altar of Vogue Williams. Irene Warren is a pushy stepmother, preening and posing and instructing her daughters to get to work on their Instagram reels.

A scene from Cinderella at the Everyman, Cork. Picture: David Creedon

While the social media theme is somewhat overdone, the show is a comforting blend of the traditional and the contemporary. The innuendo, fortunately, goes over the heads of the younger audience members. Many of the jokes are reassuringly familiar but perhaps some should be consigned to the dustbin of history — eg the Stevie Wonder gag.

Bringing a vital energy to proceedings is the excellent live orchestra under the baton of musical director Anth Kaley. The range of the musical numbers is impressive, covering all bases, from AC/DC to Lizzo, though the more demanding vocal numbers prove a stretch for some of the less experienced performers at times.

Andrew Lane as the innocent and kindly Buttons gives a particularly engaging performance, establishing an instant rapport with the audience, and Michael Sands as the Prince’s factotum Alfred is provided with a well-deserved showcase of his talents in a routine featuring the Mary Poppins number 'Supercalifragilistic', which gets one of the biggest cheers of the night.

Providing the belly laughs are the endearingly Corkonian Ugly Sisters, played with gusto by Fionula Linehan and Graham McDermott. It is also wonderful to see the younger performers from CADA back on stage after pandemic restrictions curtailed their involvement in recent years.

As the action culminates in a big party, and Linehan steps out to wish us all a happy Christmas, it hits home that to be back in the theatre in the warm embrace of old traditions and a happy and raucous live audience is something not to be taken for granted.

Cinderella runs until Sunday, Jan 15. Tickets from €26. See www.everymancork.com

Out and about at the Everyman

James and Penny Honick from Youghal onboard the pumking carriage at Cinderella at the Everyman. Pictures: David Creedon

Celine, Donagh, Mary and Clodagh O'Shea from Mallow at Cinderella.

Shaniah O'Connor, Jayde Aigbologo and Levi McCarthy from Mayfield at the Everyman.