Derry Girls star Leah O'Rourke latest celebrity to be added to Dancing with the Stars line up

Derry Girls star Leah O'Rourke is the tenth celebrity to be announced for series six of Dancing with the Stars.
Speaking this morning, the Newry actress said it was "the opportunity of a lifetime".
"If I'm brave enough to showcase terrible singing on Derry Girls, I'm hoping I'll be brave enough to showcase my attempts at dancing."
O'Rourke, who played goody-two shows prefect Jenny Joyce on the show, famously performed ‘Stay’ by Shakespeare’s Sister at the school talent show.
In recent days, 2FM Breakfast host Carl Mullan, footballer and commentator Stephanie Roche, former rugby player Shane Byrne, Glee star Damian McGinty and former State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy have all been announced for the new series.
Earlier this month, Panti Bliss (aka Rory O’Neill), Brooke Scullion, Paul Brogan and Suzanne Jackson were revealed to be taking part.
The identity of the final celebrity taking part in Dancing with the Stars, which returns to RTÉ One in January, will be announced on The Six O’Clock Show on Virgin Media One this evening.