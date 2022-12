The Busk, Various artists

★★★★☆

With Covid throwing a spanner in Bono and Glen Hansard’s traditional Grafton Street busk last year it was decided to live-stream the event, filmed over two socially-distanced nights at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin. Those recordings have now been put together into an album, with proceeds going to the Simon Community.

Busking tends to be associated with braying, bravado and bad Bob Dylan covers. But the mood across these 10 tracks is spare and solemn, a sprinkling of Christmas spirit stirred through like whiskey slipped into black tea.

Bono delivers a full-throated rendering of ‘Running to Stand Still’ from The Joshua Tree. U2 are masters of overkill — however, here the stripped-down framing proves a sympathetic fit. Bono’s histrionics take on a bleak hue with doomy accompaniment from the Busk Choir.

At the launch of The Busk record were Manchán Magan, Megan Nic Ruairí, Laura Quirke, Mark Logan, and Louise Mulcahy. Picture: Andres Poveda

The brooding mood is maintained by Lisa O’Neill’s ‘Goodnight World’, and by Damien Rice, backed by Glen Hansard, who proceeds through

‘Astronaut’ as though crunching up a gravel path strewn with snow.

A stormy fervour is similarly conjured by Hansard and the Frames, whose ‘Fitzcarraldo’ is reimagined as a violin-driven tempest. In the same epic vein, Louise Mulcahy and Manchán Magan perform Seán Ó Ríordáin’s ‘Ní Ceadmhach Neamhshuim’.

The project closes on a note of starkness and quiet resolve as Rónán Ó Snodaigh, Myles O’Reilly and poet Stephen James Smith collaborate on ‘Tá’n t’Ádh Liom’, Smith having the last word as he declares, “On a silent night we listen for the dawn”.

Twelve months later, normality has returned, more or less. The Busk is a wonderfully spooky chronicling of a Covid Christmas we hope to never live through again.