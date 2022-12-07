Tommy Tiernan’s Epic West review: A visual feast, complete with a rascally presenter 

Tommy Tiernan feels at home in the West. He’s revitalised there. In the first episode of RTÉ’s new two-part series, Tommy Tiernan’s Epic West, he crosses the Shannon and travels westward, wanting to explore how the artists, writers and musicians of the past were inspired by “these crooked landscapes”.

“People with crooked heads end up in crooked places,” Tiernan quips, before adding, “We’ve all got crooked heads.”

He’d like to get drunk in the morning in a small town in the West, hear good music, deepen his sense of connection with the place and find freedom. “Lofty ambitions for a television show,” he concedes with the characteristic Tiernan twinkle.

He sees three different sections in the West: Munster — “there’s money in Munster… abundance”; Connacht — he senses a sadness, “they’ve suffered like”; and Donegal — “elusive, some kind of magic and mischief”.

Tiernan himself almost embodies the Donegal element. As he travels one of the world’s most evocative coastlines and meets creative giants (Kevin Barry, Garry Hynes, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh), he layers this visual feast, this tribute to the West’s rich body of culture with his own blend of rascally divilment and poetic soul.

Tommy Tiernan with writer Kevin Barry in Tommy Tiernan's Epic West.

Wanting to explore how the West still provokes creativity, he stands in the Poison Glen, Dunlewey, Co Donegal, and points to the valley shrouded in ‘ceo draíocht’ (magic fog). “I always wonder what would happen to your imagination if you were to walk down there”, he says.

And then he’s lilting a tune, tapping his toes. “That’s not actually coming from me, it’s coming from this place,” he says in all sincerity.

Tiernan conjures characters out of the topography. In Glen Inagh, Connemara, he says: “Sometimes you see fellas and they come down from the mountains and they look like the mountains — tough, thick-jawed, howling cheekbones… wild eyebrows, poitín eyes.”

For Tiernan, the Aran Islands are like three sisters. Inis Mór, he says, “is the big sister, carrying a bit of weight, she runs a bed and breakfast… Inis Oirr is the slightly mad younger sister, a great spark in her eye and Inis Meain is the strange sister, the odd one, looking at you sideways, you’re never entirely comfortable in her presence”.

With a personality that’s equal parts mystic and mischief-maker, Tiernan presents this paean to the West playfully, soulfully. From Skellig Michael’s soaring heights to Tuam’s abandoned train station, Tiernan’s guides are the art, literature, plays and poems created in and about the West.

And there he is, our escort — a 51-year-old seanchaí on a motorbike — proving by his own imaginative response to its epic landscapes that the West still sparks creativity.

Tiernan’s Epic West is on Wednesdays on RTÉ One, and also available on the RTÉ Player