Pauline McLynn and Ardal O’Hanlon reunite for Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything

- Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything begins on Wednesday on Sky Comedy and Sky Now
Irish star Imelda May welcomes friends and peers to a night of music from Dublin’s Pepper Canister Church. As well as showcasing traditional music and new voices, she will be joined on stage to showcase stars across several generations of Irish music.
Suranne Jones leads a high-profile cast that includes Jo Brand and Nish Kumar in this modern take on A Christmas Carol. Jones plays an unabashedly wealthy and in-your-face entrepreneur who has made a fortune from her online Yuletide business. But in real life, Carole is a mean person without a festive bone in her body. Can some familiar spirits soften this tough nut?
Billie Piper returns to play one of her most popular characters in a return of the hit TV series. Dubbed a three-part, anti-Christmas Christmas special, it sees child star turned actress Suzie Pickles return with a new agent and a new show. But her main ambition is to regain the love and allegiance of her pals, while her personal life continues to be a challenge.
Top British actor Tom Hardy narrates a new wildlife series focusing on some of nature’s most-formidable predators. For polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, pumas in Chile, lions in Botswana, and cheetahs in Tanzania, this is an unprecedented time, as the rapidly changing state of the world impacts both their own lives and the domains they’ve traditionally ruled.
It’s one of our very favourite Christmas movies, so who doesn’t want to know if the booby traps Kevin used to send his criminal rivals running could work in real life. Comedians James Acaster, Guz Khan and Alex Brooker have waited all their lives to carry out the ultimate experiment — would Harry & Marv have survived those traps in real life?