Podcast Corner: Blindboy, Wilmore, and Klein among top 'smart-guy' hosts 

Bill Simmons, head of global sports content at Spotify and founder of the Ringer pop culture website and podcast network, calls them ‘smart-guy pods’ — shows that take in lofty ideas, dealt with in layman terms, and leave the listener ready to drop nuggets to their friends about such big topics the next time they meet up. They’re podcasts for people who wouldn’t dare touch the. And yes, there are many smart women also hosting wonderful podcasts.
The Ringer podcast network has a couple of ‘smart-guy pods’ of its own, of course.has been running since 2017 and finds the former Daily Show correspondent (back in its heyday when it was helmed by Jon Steward) and Emmy Award-winning producer and comedian weighing in on the big issues of a given week alongside entertainment-skewing interviews with the likes of Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph. ‘The US and the Holocaust’ and ‘The Republican Road to Hell’ are recent topics that make Wilmore stand out from the crowd.
Derek Thompson’slooks to “cut through the noise surrounding the big questions and headlines”, the long-time tech and culture writer focusing recently on sociological questions such as America suffering a ‘friendship recession’, a potential crypto catastrophe, and pondering World War III. He portrays himself as the smartest guy in the room and dead-centre neutral when talking to expert guests. A twice-weekly show, Thompson leaves you pondering wide-ranging ideas.
Head of the ‘smart-guy pods’ genre is undoubtedly Ezra Klein, who co-founded the Vox news site in 2014 and since moved to the New York Times. His titular show offered particularly insightful listening earlier in the year when Russia invaded Ukraine. Climate change, the state of politics, China, and, well any other topic you’re having yourself are likely to be discussed in a given week. But Klein earns bonus points for asking his guests for book recommendations at the end of their discussions. You’ll quickly have a burgeoning nonfiction wishlist — just in time for Christmas.
Ireland has its own ‘smart-guy pods’.has been a mainstay of the charts since it launched in May 2019, talking about Brexit on the first episode and lately discussing crypto, population growth, and house prices. McWilliams started the podcast following an appearance on the Blindboy Podcast in late 2018. Blindboy recently celebrated his fifth podcast anniversary with a ‘ramble’, which is what the show is all about, endearing the author to listeners and exploring deep topics along the way. His occasional chats — with the likes of folklorist and environmentalist Manchán Magan and President Michael D Higgins — as well as his numerous humorous factoids mark Blindboy out as another smart guy with a pod.