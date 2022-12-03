Book Review: Patricia Cornwell takes the 'thrill' out of 'thriller' with Livid

Perhaps the worst thing you can say about a thriller is that it’s boring. And for large swathes of Patricia Cornwell’s latest in the Kay Scarpetta series, Livid, it’s pretty humdrum.

The first five chapters feature Scarpetta as the key witness in a murder trial that’s littered with objections as the chief medical examiner is cross-examined by the the flashy attorney Bose Flagler, who’s performing as much for court TV as he is for the jury.

The trial sounds intriguing: A woman is found after three days in the Atlantic Ocean during a heatwave, her body unrecognisable. The families concerned are considered dynasties, their competitiveness in the fishing industry passed down through the generations.

But Livid then leaves the courtroom behind — the fishing hostilities don’t concern us anymore.

There’s been an attack on the president, though that’s very much background information too. Scarpetta is back to the day job because the sister of the murder-trial judge (Scarpetta was best friends with said judge in the past, coincidentally) has been found dead in an apparent home invasion gone wrong. The CIA and Secret Service are involved, though wary of each other.

It turns out the attacks are linked — a high-energy microwave weapon was used. After talk of a Doomsday Commission, a White-House-appointed taskforce, and the (real-life) Havana Syndrome mystery — MRI scans show necrosis and changes in brain structure and connectivity, expounds Scarpetta — she explains what such an attack would be like: “To fire such a thing brings to mind ray-gun attacks from UFOs in science fiction. The horrific potential is the stuff of HG Wells’s War of the Worlds, penned more than a century ago.”

Such exposition recurs throughout Livid. There are real-world warnings there too: “Anyone can get hold of microwave motors… Eventually such sadistic inventions will be wireless and charged like a mobile phone. They’ll be worn on your hip like a stun gun or fit in a pocket like a Star Trek phaser. We aren’t there yet, for which I couldn’t be more grateful. But it’s just a matter of time.”

This is, incredibly, the 26th Kay Scarpetta novel, an award-winning run that began in 1990. You don’t need to be familiar with what’s gone before to enjoy Livid, but it might not make you want to go back and discover other tales in the series.

Some details are obvious — Scarpetta’s snooping sister and her third husband Benton, who works for the FBI. Cornwell has also written cookbooks, biographies of killers such as Jack the Ripper, and she visited Scotland Yard and Interpol, always keeping up with what’s current, claims the press release. Hence the warning about the Star Trek-like phaser — be afraid, be very afraid.

Throughout Livid, there are references to Covid, with PPE noted at the various scenes we are taken to. There are also hints at the current state of the US, with one suspect vaguely familiar to Scarpetta having been pictured storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

There’s even a reference to the war in Ukraine: “During site visits when meeting inside our conference room, I have a ringside seat watching battleships and aircraft in and out. There’s been a lot more military activity since Russia began its monstrous invasion of Ukraine. I’m grateful there are good people fighting evil.”

The references ultimately seem pointless. As for the plot of the book, it’s meandering, relying on reams of dialogue to drive it but which instead confuse the reader.

It’s also far too coincidental — the judge’s murdered sister was having an affair with the aforementioned, career-driven lawyer Flagler, for example. Cornwell is best when detailing a crime scene and how a pathologist might work or look for. It’s just a pity that that’s not enough for a crime thriller to, well, thrill.

Maybe the 27th instalment of the Scarpetta series will be a return to form.