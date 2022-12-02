Film Review: How to Tell a Secret sets aside the stigma around HIV

'...a powerful account of the liberating experience of sloughing off the stigma and refusing to be ‘silenced by society’ any longer...'
Film Review: How to Tell a Secret sets aside the stigma around HIV

How to Keep a Secret: an important public-information film

Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 15:00
Declan Burke

  • How to Tell a Secret 
  • ★★★★★

'You’re only as sick as your secrets,’ announces Shaun Dunne as How To Tell a Secret (15A) opens. The film is an examination of the social stigma that Irish society associates with the condition. 

Adapted from Dunne’s play Rapids, which was first staged in 2017, the film is an reflexive experience that evolves as the process of adapting a film from a play, with the ‘characters’ — most of whom play themselves — rehearsing the roles they will eventually play once the cameras start to roll. 

It’s a brilliant conceit, and one that allows for testimonies that might otherwise go unheard: for cultural reasons, or family reasons, some of those with HIV are still unwilling to go public with their stories. Directors Anna Rodgers and Shaun Dunne employ straight-to-camera ‘rehearsal’ speeches, dramatic recreations of ‘HIV disclosure’ and archive footage of The Diceman, aka Thom McGinty, to create a powerful account of the liberating experience of sloughing off the stigma and refusing to be ‘silenced by society’ any longer. 

The result is a film that works on a number of levels: a vitally important public information film that will likely shock the viewer (HIV numbers in Ireland are today higher than they have ever been), it’s also one of the smartest, most ingeniously crafted Irish film in years. (cinema release)

Read More

Happy Feet director George Miller gives Glengarriff panto a shout-out

More in this section

Ivor Novello Awards - London Bill Clinton among famous faces remembering ‘rock n roll icon’ Christine McVie
Christine McVie death Stevie Nicks pays tribute to ‘best friend in the whole world’ Christine McVie
2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show 'Truly one-of-a-kind': Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie dies age 79
Filmfilm reviewMoviemovie reviewHIVPerson: Shaun DunnePerson: Anna RodgersPerson: The DicemanPerson: Thom McGinty
<p>Fontaines DC live at Vicar Street, Dublin. Picture: Eoghan O'Sullivan </p>

Fontaines DC review: Chatten in flying form for superb gig at Vicar Street, Dublin 

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.21 s