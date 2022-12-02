Ten books for December: Fiction, self-help, cookbooks, and more  

Cat Kid Comic Club Collaborations by Dav Pilkey (December 1)

From the creator of Dog Man, this insightful graphic novel is full of originality and laughter for children aged from five to eight.

Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy (December 6)

A companion volume to The Passenger, Stella Maris unpicks Alicia's complex relationship with her brother Bobby and is told entirely through the transcripts of her psychiatric sessions.

Five Survive by Holly Jackson (December 8)

From the award-winning author of the Good Girl's Guide to Murder trilogy comes this standalone thriller focusing on a group of friends, a broken-down RV, and a sniper.

City of Last Chances by Adrian Tchaikovsky (December 8)

Adrian Tchaikovsky returns to fantasy with this story of a city under an ancient curse and on the verge of revolution.

Pinch of Nom: Enjoy by Kate and Kay Allinson (December 8)

The latest Pinch of Nom cookbook is packed with crowd-pleasing dishes, including delicious fakeaways and one-pan meals.

How to Meet Yourself by Nicole LePera (December 8)

Want to break undesirable patterns? This self-healing workbook from Dr Nicole LePera includes exercises, prompts and compassionate inquiry to encourage change.

A Fire Endless by Rebecca Ross (December 8)

This sequel to A River Enchanted finds the human and faerie realms threatened by an immortal enemy whose defeat can only come through fire, song, and heartrending sacrifice.

The Greatest Self-Help Book by Vex King and Kaushal (December 8)

Husband and wife duo Vex King and Kaushal have collaborated on a journal filled with practical activities, exercises and visual prompts to help you practise meaningful mindfulness.

The Charity Shop Detective Agency by Peter Boland (December 13)

In the latest cosy crime offering, volunteers at the local charity shop set up a detective agency to catch a serial killer after their favourite customer is found dead in her hallway one morning by her delivery man.

Healthier Planet Healthier You by Annie Bell (December 22)

Try some family-friendly recipes that are both delicious and eco-friendly. This is an easy way to start a flexitarian diet.