Ten books for December: Fiction, self-help, cookbooks, and more  

It's the biggest month for book sales, and these new titles will be hoping to make it on to the present lists 
Ten books for December: Fiction, self-help, cookbooks, and more  

Author Rebecca Ross (middle) is among the authors releasing new work this month

Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 02:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Cat Kid Comic Club Collaborations by Dav Pilkey (December 1) 

From the creator of Dog Man, this insightful graphic novel is full of originality and laughter for children aged from five to eight.

Cormac McCarthy
Cormac McCarthy

Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy (December 6) 

A companion volume to The Passenger, Stella Maris unpicks Alicia's complex relationship with her brother Bobby and is told entirely through the transcripts of her psychiatric sessions.

Five Survive by Holly Jackson (December 8) 

From the award-winning author of the Good Girl's Guide to Murder trilogy comes this standalone thriller focusing on a group of friends, a broken-down RV, and a sniper.

City of Last Chances by Adrian Tchaikovsky
City of Last Chances by Adrian Tchaikovsky

City of Last Chances by Adrian Tchaikovsky (December 8)

Adrian Tchaikovsky returns to fantasy with this story of a city under an ancient curse and on the verge of revolution.

Pinch of Nom
Pinch of Nom

Pinch of Nom: Enjoy by Kate and Kay Allinson (December 8)

The latest Pinch of Nom cookbook is packed with crowd-pleasing dishes, including delicious fakeaways and one-pan meals.

How to Meet Yourself by Nicole LePera (December 8) 

Want to break undesirable patterns? This self-healing workbook from Dr Nicole LePera includes exercises, prompts and compassionate inquiry to encourage change.

A Fire Endless by Rebecca Ross (December 8)

This sequel to A River Enchanted finds the human and faerie realms threatened by an immortal enemy whose defeat can only come through fire, song, and heartrending sacrifice.

The Greatest Self-Help Book by Vex King and Kaushal (December 8) 

Husband and wife duo Vex King and Kaushal have collaborated on a journal filled with practical activities, exercises and visual prompts to help you practise meaningful mindfulness.

The Charity Shop Detective Agency by Peter Boland (December 13) 

In the latest cosy crime offering, volunteers at the local charity shop set up a detective agency to catch a serial killer after their favourite customer is found dead in her hallway one morning by her delivery man.

Healthier Planet Healthier You by Annie Bell (December 22)

Try some family-friendly recipes that are both delicious and eco-friendly. This is an easy way to start a flexitarian diet.

Read More

Cork books of 2022: 30 titles in fiction, biography, history, and more

More in this section

Christine McVie death Stevie Nicks pays tribute to ‘best friend in the whole world’ Christine McVie
2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show 'Truly one-of-a-kind': Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie dies age 79
All Together Now: Co Waterford festival reveals headliners for  2023 event  All Together Now: Co Waterford festival reveals headliners for  2023 event 
Bill Clinton among famous faces remembering ‘rock n roll icon’ Christine McVie (Yui Mok/PA)

Bill Clinton among famous faces remembering ‘rock n roll icon’ Christine McVie

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.223 s