Cork books of 2022: 30 titles in fiction, biography, history, and more

Fiction

Seven Steeples, Sara Baume

The West Cork-based author cemented her status as one of Ireland’s outstanding literary talents with this novel about a couple who cut themselves off from the outside world, retreating to a farmhouse beside a mountain. A sublime and hypnotic meditation on ritual, beauty and our connection with nature.

Idol, Louise O’Neill

A dark and twisting read from another West Cork author, who in her sixth novel turns her attention to social media and influencer culture. Wellness guru Samantha Miller finds herself in hot water when an essay about her teenage sexual awakening goes viral and her past is called into question.

Forever Home, Graham Norton

There must be something in the air in Ahakista — along with his radio and television commitments and the small matter of a wedding, the busy broadcaster managed to deliver another bestseller. Norton keeps the pages turning with this finely-tuned dark comedy about a divorced mother and her relationship with an older man.

Winter People, Gráinne Murphy

The Belgooly writer won many fans with her second novel Ghost Lights and she’s back with this thoughtful and skilfully crafted tale of three people struggling in isolation with grief, guilt and loss but united by the powerful pull of the ocean.

Art Imitating Life, Imitating Death, Conal Creedon

Keeping up the urban representation is the chronicler supreme of Cork city life. Here, coinciding with the centenary commemorations, Creedon explores the work of another writer synonymous with Cork, Frank O’Connor, and his classic short story about the War of Independence, Guests of the Nation.

Authors Conal Creedon, Catherine Kirwan, and Danny Denton. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

All Along the Echo, Danny Denton

This surreal tale couldn’t be further away from the Cork of O’Connor. Passage West native Denton followed up his acclaimed dystopian gangster saga The Earlie King & the Kid in Yellow with this story of a road trip by a talk-show host and his producer.

Crime Run Time, Catherine Ryan Howard

When it comes to high-concept thrillers with an ingenious twist, the Cork author is up there with the best. In her latest, it’s not long before things turn dark on the set of a low-budget horror movie in the west Cork countryside.

Cruel Deeds, Catherine Kirwan

It’s a good thing for readers that Finn Fitzpatrick can’t leave well enough alone. In Kirwan’s follow-up to Darkest Truth the sleuthing solicitor dices with danger when she digs into a colleague’s murder. Cork readers will enjoy spotting the locations in this tense thriller from the real-life legal eagle.

The Invisible, Michelle Dunne

The Cobh native’s own experience as a soldier in Lebanon inspired her first crime novel While Nobody is Watching and its heroine, Lindsey Ryan. In The Invisible, which is set in Cobh, Ryan comes to the aid of Lena, a Syrian refugee, and is drawn into the dark underworld of human trafficking and prostitution.

Blinding Lies, Amy Cronin

Anna Clarke, who works as a clerical officer in a Cork garda station, is drawn into the murky world of gangland crime when her friend goes missing after being implicated in a murder. The first of a trilogy by the up-and-coming Cork crime writer.

Deirdre Finnerty, author of "Bessborough: Three Women. Three Decades. Three Stories of Courage"

Biography/Non-Fiction

Overload: A brother, a wake, and a secret, Lydia Little

There was an outpouring of grief from the musical community when the Schull-based singer/songwriter Fergus O’Farrell of the band Interference, died in 2016 at the age of 48. This memoir by his sister Lydia is a snapshot of the week of his death, as well as an exploration of the Irish approach to death and grief.

The Game: A Journey Into the Heart of Sport, Tadhg Coakley

Don’t be led astray by the title — this is a book for everyone, not just sports fans. The Ballinlough-based writer gives us a beautifully considered and insightful reflection on life and how we live it, as seen through the lens of sport.

Memoirs of an Irish Jew, Lionel Cohen

Cohen was born into a Jewish family in Cork in 1922, and went on to serve in the Irish Army, the British Merchant Navy, and the Israeli Army before reluctantly returning to Cork to work in the family tailoring business. This lively account of his life, offers a fascinating slice of social history, and remained shelved until his death in 2000; through the efforts of his daughter Yvonne, it was published by Cork City Library late last year.

Diary of an Activist, Orla Egan and Megan Luddy O’Leary

Another invaluable addition to the social history of Cork from Egan, who established the Cork LGBT Archive. Inspired by the work of Alison Bechdel, this engaging graphic memoir recounts the rich history of social activism in Cork from the 1970s onwards.

Bessborough: Three Women. Three Decades. Three Stories of Courage, Deirdre Finnerty

The scandal of mother and baby homes continues to cast a long shadow, as is illustrated in this book featuring the testimony of three women whose lives were forever changed by their time at the Bessborough institution in Cork. Finnerty, a BBC journalist, handles the subject sensitively, bringing the reader face-to-face with the horrors experienced by the women who were forced to give up their babies.

Bill Frisell, Beautiful Dreamer, Philip Watson

He may not be a household name but Frisell, an accomplished jazz guitarist, arranger and composer, is considered one of the most innovative and influential musicians working today. Cork-based Watson was given unprecedented access to his subject, along with a list of interviewees including Elvis Costello and Paul Simon, helping him to achieve what is being described as the definitive biography of the American musician.

The Birds of County Cork by Patrick Smiddy, Mark Shorten and Russ Heselden

The Birds of County Cork, Mark Shorten, Patrick Smiddy, and Russ Heselden

The authors put their significant ornithological knowledge to good use in this impressive publication from Cork University Press. It looks at the status, distribution, and migration patterns of birds from records which date from Charles Smith’s 1750 book, The Ancient and Present State of the County and City of Cork, up to the present.

The Nana, Alice Taylor

The beloved Inishannon writer’s storytelling skills shine once again in this charming paean to the Irish grandmother. She pays tribute to her own grandmothers, part of the first generation after the Great Famine, and considers her own role as a nana.

An Irish Folklore Treasury, John Creedon

This gem from the RTÉ broadcaster has struck a chord with young and old and is sure to be a mainstay on shelves for years to come. It gathers oral history from the Schools Collection, compiled in copybooks by pupils from 5,000 primary schools between 1937 and 1939.

Adam King at the Sir Adam The Brave and the Moody Monsters book launch, at Dubray Books, Patrick Street, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Younger readers

Stories of the Revolution: Small Stories — Big History, Terri Kearney and Margaret Murphy

For this unique oral history project, Skibbereen Heritage Centre invited the children of West Cork to record stories from their families and the older community about the 1916-23 revolutionary period. The accounts are accompanied by the children's original artwork.

Sir Adam the Brave and the Moody Monsters, David King, illustrated by Rhiannon Archard

Another tale inspired by Adam King, from Killeagh, Co Cork, who captured the hearts of the nation with his virtual hug. Written by his dad David, it follows the adventures of Sir Adam, a medieval knight living in the mystical kingdom of Wompie.

L-R: Cork Firefighters: A Proud Record; The Ballycotton Job

Local History

The Ballycotton Job, Tom Mahon

Mahon tells the forgotten story of the audacious act of piracy that changed the course of the Irish Civil War, when the anti-Treaty IRA in Cork captured a Royal Navy arms ship, the Upnor, which came ashore at Ballycotton. Michael Collins accused the British of deliberately arming his enemies — while the book claims it is likely that the bullet that killed him came from the Upnor.

Murder Most Local: Historic Murders of Mid Cork, Peter O’Shea

In the fifth book of this popular true-crime series, the Ballycotton-based author turns his attention to the mid-Cork region. This volume covers true historical murders from Kanturk to Millstreet, south to Macroom, and west along to Gougane Barra and Bantry.

Cork City Firefighters: A Proud Record, Pat Poland

This book completes a trilogy chronicling the history of Cork Fire Brigade by Poland, who, as a former fireman, knows his subject inside out. A fascinating visual history which also reveals a lot about the city itself.

Celebrating Cork, Kieran McCarthy

The historian adds to his comprehensive catalogue of work on Cork city with this work exploring the city’s heritage and the achievements of its citizens. Topics include the maps that shaped the city and the impact of the Arts and Crafts movement on its heritage.

West Cork Railways, Chris Larkin

Larkin takes the reader back to the days when the villages and towns of West Cork were connected by rail. Rich in archival and visual detail, this book will have broad appeal and also make one wonder at what we lost when we failed to preserve the railway lines throughout the country.

L-R: Cork Hurling: Game of My Life; Fastnet: The Final Challenge

Sports

Cork Hurling: Game of My Life, Denis Hurley

One for the (red and white) Christmas stockings of GAA fans, this is an oral history of Cork hurling as told by some of the county’s greatest players. Ranging from Gerald McCarthy’s memories of the ’60s through to Daniel Kearney’s account of recent seasons, there’s plenty to entertain.

Fastnet: The Final Challenge, Stephen Redmond with Mary O’Donovan

Celebrated endurance swimmer and Ballydehob resident Steve Redmond was the first to complete the 40km route from Baltimore Harbour to the Fastnet Rock Lighthouse. Redmond spent 15 hours and 35 minutes in the water completing the swim, and he and O’Donovan do justice to this great achievement.

Cork LGFA: Game of My Life, Ger McCarthy

Cork’s outstanding record in ladies football gets its due in this offering from Ger McCarthy. The broad cross-section of players giving readers a full picture of Cork’s tradition is the book’s USP.

Cork City: Game of My Life, John O’Shea

Another entry from Hero Books, this one gives a platform to the stars of Cork City FC. Accounts from players such as Philip Long, John Caulfield and Dave Barry, will resonate with Cork soccer fans of all ages.