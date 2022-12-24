Will Sliney: Cork's Marvel Comics artist inspires the next generation 

When I log into my Zoom call with Will Sliney, I’m met with the sight of the comic book artist perched in front of what looks like a very impressive setup.

“Is that real?” I ask as I try to make out the life-size cardboard character illustrations behind him that almost look like one of those cool Zoom backgrounds we all experimented with in the days of lockdown.

“It’s real!”, he exclaims before we launch into the most natural conversation starter for this time of year — Christmas plans.

The Marvel Comics artist has two children, four-year-old Tadhg and two-year-old Aria. So, as he says himself, “Christmas will be a big deal” this year.

“We’ll bring them to see Santa and all of that. We’ll be home in Ballycotton this year. We kind of alternate between their grandparents every second year,” he says.

When I talk to Will, he is in the middle of a very ‘Christmassy’ project, designing the cover of this very special edition of Weekend. While he was still exploring ideas at the time of our chat, as a Corkonian, he was looking forward to capturing the magical feeling of Cork at Christmas.

“I want to capture that kind of a Christmassy feeling around in Cork. Certainly, something I can close my eyes and put myself into — that feeling [of] walking around Cork on Christmas Eve — it’s a lovely feeling.”

Will’s native Ballycotton has been his base for the last number of years. In the early days of his career, the talented Marvel graphic artist spent some time back and forth between Toronto and New York as got stuck in with the comic crowd. Now, he has just marked ten years with Marvel Comics and has worked on over 60 Spider-Man issues and plenty in the Star Wars universe too.

As he says himself, he’s a bit of a pro at working from home but the thought of someone drawing the latest Spider-Man and Star Wars comics from the East Cork fishing village is fascinating to me.

He explains that his work has to be very secure, especially when it's anything that has yet to be released.

“You do all of this Disney training to protect all of that stuff and I always laugh to myself when I’m doing it thinking, I’m pretty sure the people of Ballycotton don’t really care about what’s going to happen in the next episode of Star Wars. But you’d never know,” he laughs.

Behind-the-scenes of Will Sliney's Storytellers

While the picturesque Ballycotton is known for many things, comics aren’t necessarily one of them. So where did the idea to pursue a career in comics come from?

“It was just the love of the characters, those cartoons, everything like that and the video games. I used to love watching [them] I remember Saturday mornings X-Men was on, Spider-Man was on when I came home from school. Instead of just watching the characters, I’d be drawing them,” he explains.

“Honestly, I didn’t realise you could do this as a career until well into my teens. It certainly wasn’t something you were told about in school or anything like that, but I actually went to a career guidance counsellor, and she gave me a questionnaire to do and I was all set to do engineering...and she basically said that I’m screaming creativity [and] if I don’t do something like that, I’ll go absolutely mad. So, I changed my CAO.”

Growing up, Spider-Man and Star Wars were his two favourite comics and throughout the years, he has had several “pinch-me” moments.

“I worked on Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge which was this big, massive theme park in California and Florida,” he says.

“I was brought over for the opening, so I was literally in the theme park the day before it opened by myself just sitting on the Millennium Falcon. A full-sized Millennium Falcon. By myself just going: ‘this is the most bizarre thing ever,’ and it all came because of comics, and these are the characters that I loved when I was younger.

"To get to be a part of that world is lovely and to get to contribute in a meaningful way to these characters’ stories is something I’ll never, ever take for granted.”

Younger faces will recongise Will from his much-loved Storytellers series which aired on RTÉ Two last year and is currently getting ready for its second season in 2023, offering little ones the chance to see their own superhero or villain on TV (more on that later).

One of the goals of the part drawing-part animated adventure show is to demonstrate to kids that there are many creative jobs out there.

Will’s own two are starting to show some interest in drawing but with a musician for a mother, who knows which creative path they will eventually go down?

“They’re definitely drawing a lot. It’s something I’ll let them go into I suppose if they want to, and I’ll always teach them if they ask. It’s funny because my wife is a musician as well and people are always like, oh your kids will be so creative, and I guess we’ll see. It really is something that you have to have a passion for from yourself. You can’t push it onto someone. At least if they do, they’ll certainly know that you can have a job in it.”

So, I guess if they draw on the walls, he can’t be too tough on them?

“It’s more trying to keep them away from my — I’ve a big Cintiq it’s called — it’s an expensive screen. Obviously, they want to use that, and they’d be banging the pen off it.

“I’d prefer them to draw on the walls than that,” he jokes.

Behind-the-scenes of Will Sliney's Storytellers

As someone who has possibly the coolest job ever for a dad, aside from maybe being Mr Claus himself, I wonder if his kids have any interest in or knowledge of the fact that their dad draws superheroes and villains.

“No, they even think the person on the TV shows is a different person,” he laughs.

While he has many career highlights, Will explains that his favourite part of his job has changed since his RTÉ show.

“It was the fact of drawing Spider-Man and Star Wars, it really, really was. I’d go to bed, and I’d be like, I can’t wait to wake up tomorrow,” he says.

“But I went up to Dublin Comic Con and normally I go to conventions and it's non-stop sketching Spider-Man or signing Spider-Man comics or Star Wars comics…but this one, it was all kids. And it was all kids who watched [Will Sliney’s Storytellers], and it was really emotional, all of them coming up.

“None of them could talk, they all got so nervous. I’ve never experienced anything like that…it floored me it really, really did. I don’t think there will ever be a better feeling in my job than the thought that a couple of them might go on to be artists and work at it in the future.”

For the second season of Storytellers, Will wants to create an element to it where viewers can actively be involved so, kids can now design their very own heroes and villains that will appear in the show. Imagine that!

“We’ll pick some of our favourite ones [and] we’ll take them, and I’ll redraw them and teach how to draw them and then they’ll turn into their own animated characters,” he explains excitedly.

Once Storytellers is finished, Will is starting work on an action story based on none other than Ballycotton, with some real locations and hopefully some real local characters too.

For now, however, little ones keen to contribute to the next series of Will Sliney’s Storytellers are encouraged to get creative this Christmas and design their very own, original superhero or villain.

"They're definitely welcome to, if they're from Cork, bring in a Cork element to the character or something like that," he says, speaking like a true Corkonian. "That can be quite unique as well. There's not too many hurling superheroes out there."

To be included in the upcoming series, you can post a picture of your character on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #WeWillDraw for the chance to see your character on screen. Entries can be made until the end of January. Entries from our competition in 2021 with Will Sliney will also be considered for the show.