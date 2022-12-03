Radio Highlights: MTU Cork's Stephane Petiet in the running for Young Musician of the Year

Elsewhere: Daire Heffernan in Studio 8 Session on The Alternative; Diarmuid Ó Meachair on Binneas Béil; Arena broadcasts a special episode from the Abbey Theatre and looks at the translations of Seamus Heaney
Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 02:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY 

An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra

R na G, 11am

The Irish Free State came into being on December 6, 1922 — Máirín will be joined by historians and commentators to discuss and debate the matter.

Opera Night

LyricFM, 7pm

Soprano Tara Erraught stars as the martyred Mary, Queen of Scots, in Donizetti’s bel canto showcase Maria Stuarda.

SUNDAY 

Blue Carbon: A Sea Story 

Newstalk, 7am 

Bairbre Flood takes to the sea with Colin Barnes, Cork Whale Watch, on an ethical whale and wildlife tour, and meets with marine biologist Shazia Waheed, lobster fisherman Kieran O’Shea, and volunteers with the Bantry Bay Protect Our Native Kelp Forest campaign.

For the Record

RTÉ Gold, 6pm

Pat O’Mahony visits the homes of seven Irish celebrities who, like him, have over the years amassed significant hard-copy record collections. This week: Singer-songwriter, guitarist and occasional chef, Mike Hanrahan.

An Cúinne Dána

R na G, 6.30pm

Renowned poet Ailbhe Ní Ghearbhuigh joins Tristan Rosenstock this week to discuss and read from her new collection Tonn Teaspaigh agus Dánta Eile.

Spoken Stories 2: Creatures of the Earth

RTÉ 1, 7.30pm

A new series of commissioned fiction, each taking inspiration from the title of a John McGahern story. This week: 'Nessum Dorma', written and read by Evgeny Shtorn.

MONDAY 

Binneas Béil

R na G, 3pm

Siúl na Slí, the debut album by Cork accordion and melodeon player, Diarmuid Ó Meachair, 2022 TG4 Young Musician of the Year, is Áine Hensey's album of the week.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A special show from the set of Conor McPhearson's The Weir, happening since November 26 until January 14 at Dublin's Abbey Theatre — Arena talks to the writer and cast members including Brendan Coyle, Marty Rea, and others, as well as music and excerpts from the play.

TUESDAY 

Histrionix

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Róisín tells us about the amazing women who helped decipher the Nazi codes during the Second World War — meanwhile, Fritz is the worst spy in history and Steven Spielberg reconsiders the soundtrack for Jurassic Park.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Singer and songwriter Daire Heffernan has drawn comparisons to PJ Harvey and Nadine Shah — Dan Hegarty presents a live session with her band from Studio 8.

WEDNESDAY 

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Literary editor Dr Marco Sonzogni discusses his work on new collection The Translations of Seamus Heaney, including the writer's legendary translation of Middle English classic Beowulf.

Ceol Binn ó na Béanna 

R na G, 7pm

Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha presents live highlights from this year's South Sligo Summer School Grand Traditional Concert.

THURSDAY 

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Members of Company Philip Connaughton discuss new dance production Love Songs, happening December 14-17 at Dublin's Project Arts Centre.

Let’s Dive In

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

What are memories? Julie and Phil speak with memory expert Ciara Greene to find out where and how memories are made in the brain.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Another trip to the archives, with live action from UK indie outfit The XX, recorded in Lausanne, Switzerland in 2012, and a Dan Hegarty interview with vocalist Romy from the same year. to mark the tenth anniversary of their Coexist album.

FRIDAY 

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

Paul Herriott presents the finals of the Young Musician of the Year where four finalists from music colleges in Ireland vie for the prestigious title — including double-bass player Stephane Petiet from the MTU Cork School of Music.

Execution Time: 0.248 s