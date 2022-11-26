Book Review: Field studies divining the sacred in land and landscape

Like the Old Irish verses of Milesian poet and seer, Amergin, which he quotes in an early chapter, Manchán Magan’s previous book, Thirty-Two Words for Field: Lost words in the Irish landscape, was an incantation, an invocation and evocation of the descriptive richness of Irish and its capacity to connect speakers to landscape, both physical and spiritual.

It was also a lament for wastage, the loss and threatened loss of a great many words, words for fields and stones and so much more.

In this new volume, Magan takes a similar approach to the Irish landscape.

It is an enthused and vastly informative peregrination around many of the sites important to Irish prehistory and mythology.

The Irish regard history and geography through a mythological lens, he writes. Landscape is a mnemonic to help us remember things greater than the landscape itself. An exploration of the land and the myths associated with it can help us to unlock aspects of the living landscape.

In his poem ‘A Lost Tradition’, in the volume, The Rough Field, John Montague wrote:

“The whole landscape a manuscript

We had lost the skill to read,

A part of our past disinherited...”

It is this sense of loss that informs Listen to the Land Speak. It is important for psychological, spiritual, and physical health to engage in a meaningful way with the land, Magan asserts.

The book is a plea for a re-engagement with an older way of appreciating our surroundings, the “fractal” landscape of Ireland, a small patch of windswept, wave- washed rock that is host to “an infinity of wisdom and wonder”.

Magan clearly prefers the animism of our pre-Christian ancestors to what succeeded it.

He sees Christianity as just one in a succession of invaders, estranging the Irish from their true selves.

An increased interest in earlier forms of religion is in evidence in Ireland today and this is likely to grow.

Nature worship, as opposed to religion based on dominion over all things, could only be an aid in our current climate predicament.

He talks about how many of our rivers, the Shannon and others, were seen once as semi-divine entities.

Some prospective readers may be put off by more mystical elements of Magan’s thinking, but it is to be hoped this won’t dissuade anyone from persisting with this timely, challenging, and important book

The land he says was a she and a goddess. Christianity was, and still is very uncomfortable with the high regard in which the feminine was held in ancient Ireland. This feminine energy is rising again today, Magan believes.

It is in a series of chapters about the Famine (Magan believes that the Irish terminology, An Górta Mór, is the more accurate, given the amount of food that was being exported while people starved), that the writer really hits his stride.

He makes the case that the trauma of those years still affects the Irish psyche, generations later, in many destructive ways. This will continue until a final collective reckoning with those terrible years is made.

These chapters contain the most powerful writing in the book.

Some prospective readers of Listen to the Land Speak may be put off by more mystical elements of Magan’s thinking, but it is to be hoped this won’t dissuade anyone from persisting with this timely, challenging, and important book, which is both an examination of aspects of our past and a rallying cry for a new way of being for the people on this island.

There is much food for thought here. A review such as this can only give a flavour of what’s on offer between the pages.