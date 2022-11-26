Diary of a panto dame: A year in the life of Cork Opera House's Nanny Nellie

Frank Mackey, panto dame and co-writer, and director Trevor Ryan give us a glimpse into life behind the curtain and the year-long preparation to get the show on the stage.

January

It’s January 9 and we’ve just finished the final show of Nanny’s adventures in Pantoland. It was panto but not as we knew it. It was phenomenal to be back on the stage, but due to restrictions it was a smaller audience, shorter show and a very reduced cast. But I couldn’t believe that people showed up in their droves, filling every seat we were allowed to fill. We did three shows some days to ensure that everyone who wanted to see panto got to see it. Nanny Nellie is exhausted girl but I’m also invigorated by the energy from our audiences.

Time and time again the people of Cork show their love for live performances seeking opportunities to experience the joy of theatre, and we packed in the jokes at a time when people needed big belly laughs.

CEO of the opera house, Eibhlín Gleeson is already planning next year. She’s confident that will be back to full scale production. I really hope so, and if there’s any woman that can make it happen it is her. There’s an exciting title in the mix. One we haven’t done in 10 years…

February

It’s confirmed – Sleeping Beauty will be our 2022 panto. This is a very special title for me and co-writer Trevor Ryan. Ten years ago Trevor took on the reigns as panto director and in that year we performed Sleeping Beauty. That was a particularly poignant time as the previous director Bryan Flynn had to leave due to illness and died shortly after. The curtain went down on Bryan’s life way too soon.

Trevor is director, co-writer and my dear friend. We are the biggest panto fans in the land and work tirelessly to bring joy into the hearts of our panto audience. We often wondered in the early days how long we could maintain the energy, keep the jokes and ideas coming and be inspired to continue.

Here we are 10 years on and full of child-like excitement to return to pantoland, and wow Cork audiences with an incredible production.

This title is so meaningful for us, this production will be a culmination of a decade of work and learning but also a celebration of our friendship and collaboration.

While Nanny is the face of panto, Trevor is the brains, grafting away in the background making Nanny look good. Sure he’s the wind between her knees, oh no that’s wrong – something about wind and wings. Either way, Nanny would be nothing without him.

And just like that (you know I think Sarah Jessica Parker stole that line from me) we’re getting the gang back together and panto returns.

March

Sleeping Beauty is a beautiful fairy tale, but we’re conscious that it might need some tweaks. Panto is always contemporary and reflects the world around us, poking fun but also making sure we’re relevant. Well this year Cork Opera House audiences are going to see that Sleeping Beauty got woke.

Our girl, like all our female leads is strong and powerful in her own right. She’s not necessarily waiting to be rescued. And no real prince would kiss a sleeping beauty.

So we’re retelling a classic, with a modern twist combined with all the laughter, adventure, song and phenomenal dance that make our panto one of the most spectacular in the country.

April

As I work with Trevor putting shape on the script we start to think about the ideal cast. Having worked side by side for a decade we both know that we’ve a clear idea of the right fit for the roles, but that will have to wait until audition time in June.

We’re confirming lots of great members of the production and creative team, I’m delighted to be working with some of the best talent again this time round. Rory Murphy as production manager, Cormac O’Connor as sound director, Drew McCarthy as lighting director lights up the stage and the imagination of our audience, Amanda Ferriter as production coordinator and Bethany Cosgrove as stage manager are all lined up to make the magic happen. This year our musical director will be the talented Denise Crowley, working closely with choreographer Ciarán Connolly. Ciarán is one of Ireland’s top choreographers, and we’re delighted he’s coming home for this role.

May

Usually my summer holidays are all about Frank, before Nanny takes over for almost four months of my life. I like to take a complete break with family and friends before the madness takes hold from September onwards, when I am more Nanny Nellie than Frank. But this year part of my holiday has to include Nanny. Nanny would never describe herself as a celebrity, more of an icon. Or a mere legend. And when there is a chance to meet a woman of similar standing, and similar glamour then obviously Nanny is part of that experience.

This summer, thanks to my very generous friend Ciarán, I had the once-in-a-lifetime chance to attend an intimate performance by Lady Gaga. C’mere to me girl, sure it was one of those rare moments when the stars align and two legends appear in the same room. I am sure that Lady Gaga felt that shift in the atmosphere that evening from Nanny’s presence. You can’t help but think that at some stage Gaga must have been to Cork Opera House panto, as her style is definitely inspired by Nanny’s understated glamour. I’m pretty sure I heard my trade mark doo doo do in one of her glorious songs.

But in all seriousness, seeing any stage show inspires us. And you will most certainly see take-aways from international acts in panto. Trevor and I are inspired by shows from the West End. This is our model. We’ve created an expectation for high level productions, global standards on a local stage. And sure who are we to disappoint. We hold the keys to panto magic and with that comes great responsibility. Every child and child-like audience member deserves to leave reality behind and enter a world of wonder and magic, where dreams can come true and anything is possible.

Nanny Nellie and Trevor Ryan. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

June

We now have all the characters shaped in our minds and that can make the audition phase very challenging. You see, we’ve been bringing them to life on the pages of the script, magicking them up from our keyboards and notebooks. But now, myself and Trevor expect them to walk into an audition room. We’d never be that lucky… would we?

As the cast comes together, you’ll see some familiar faces. We’re proud to say that we have found much of our talent right here on our doorstep, even if we had to leave Cork to draw them back to their local stage. Many theatre fans will remember Shirley McCarthy as the villain we love to hate when she starred in Snow White five years ago. She brings beauty and elegance as Maleficent, and revels in the boos. We’ll also welcome back the stage talent and one of my favourite co-stars, Michael Grennell. Cork auditions really delivered the goods this year, with local up and coming stars, Chloe Riordan and Eamonn Walsh as our princess and prince. Audiences are in for a real treat with Kevin Twomey, a familiar voice from the podcast I’m Grand Mam joining the panto family as Chester. Kevin will be joined by a new addition to Cork Opera House panto, Bruno the puppet. Oh actually, can we talk about Bruno? We have wanted to add puppetry to the mix for years and we felt that this was the right way. We know you won’t be able to stop talking about our Bruno.

July/August

As the summer speeds past I’m seeing and hearing inspiration all around me. Walking around hearing snippets of conversations that get developed into ideas. Even the news has provided me with some comedy gold – thank you Wagatha Christie!

But most of my inspiration comes from happenings much closer to home, after all no matter how far Nanny travels in her adventures her heart is never far from Cork. She’s like a stick of rock from Shandon, if you cut her open it would read Cork. She’s better known on Pana than Fr Matthew, and when she visits the English Market she stops as much traffic as the Queen did.

Nanny lives inside my head most of the year, and shortly she will take over completely as Muireann Doyle and Bethany Baker work their magic with the most beautiful costume designs. They have been sending us sketches based on our conversations, and it’s like they are inside our heads. You’ll see that Nanny style has evolved again this year, there’s a bit more magic and sparkle to her look. Opera Lane watch out, you’ll be seeing Nanny inspired outfits hitting the racks this January.

As we get close to September I’m back in conversation with one of my favourite people, Maeve Readman. Meave is a hair and makeup designer with a talent that could take her anywhere so we know we are very lucky that she calls Cork home.

September

The panto family are getting together for the first time as the leads gather in Cork for the photoshoot and recording our radio and cinema ads. Seeing Nanny on the silver screen is always a joy. But don’t worry she won’t lose the run of herself. Although if Hollywood comes calling she may have to answer… but only for the right price.

We’re making some final changes in the script based on the run through with the cast. Hearing it read out loud by the talented team is always a thrill. Years into this job I still get nervous at this time, will they laugh, will it tug on the heartstrings, will they gasp and squeal? This is where Trevor is the best co-writer, he knows our audiences so well, he can handpick the right lines from my pages and pages of content. Thanks to Trevor you get the best, and the show is hours long as opposed to days.

October

Cork is buzzing for Jazz weekend and I’m buzzing because rehearsals are starting. The cast are in town, the intermediates and junior dancers are learning the music and dance routines and Nanny is back in the gym limbering up for another season. You can literally sense it in the air, the nerves, the pressure, the excitement. It’s time to make the magic happen.

November

It’s mid-November and we’re almost show ready. My transformation has happened, I’m now more Nanny than Frank. She has taken over and I love it. As I get ready to step onto the Opera House stage for opening night it feels very different. It’s been three years since we’ve been able to perform to a full house, so much has been lost but we’ve also realised what’s important to us. It feels like coming home. So grab your granny, get the kids their goodies, the show is about to begin. This is your home too, this is your Cork Opera House and your show. We made it just for you, so get in your seats.

Doo Doo Doo... Nanny missed you, you dirty looking eejits!

Sleeping Beauty opens on December 1 and runs until January 22. Tickets on sale from box office 021 4570022 and online at www.corkoperahouse.ie

There will be 67 shows in total, including the two ‘Relaxed Performances’ on Wednesday, January 4.