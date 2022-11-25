Ryan Tubridy reveals 'bright and colourful' Late Late Toy Show theme for 2022

There’s no place like home. Ryan Tubridy is encouraging families to follow the yellow brick road to the couch this evening to spend one short day in the Emerald City.

Unveiling the theme for the 2022 Late Late Toy Show, Tubs says the country's cost-of-living crisis played a part in planning tonight's programme, but he vows to bring some technicolor magic to proceedings.

“It's going to be that sense of technicolor. It feels like maybe Ireland and the world is a bit ‘Kansas’ [grey] at the moment, but we’re Oz. It's really bright and colourful,” he said.

The Wizard of Oz is pure Christmas to me. It's that lovely dream of ‘no place like home’. It's simplicity. It's nostalgia. It's colourful, it's romantic in its ideals. We think it's perfect.

“No place like home is the feel for the show because, despite everything, for the Toy Show, all roads lead to the couch, really. We're going to follow the yellow brick road all the way home."

Ryan Tubridy with performers Deborah Addeji, 7, from Navan and Louis Hanna, 5, from Artane, Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

The Late Late Show host says the Toy Show was “highly needed” during the Covid-19 pandemic, but he says it is still giving a boost to the country this year.

“I think it's still quite gloomy for people now that we're coming out of the pandemic. Post-pandemic stress disorder it's called, where you haven't really processed what the hell just happened there. That's because we've just kept going on and lurched into another crisis.”

Discussing the show’s opening number, Tubridy says the children take centre stage (he admits he can't sing), but he teases a musical number mid-way that sounds inspired by his Late Late Show duet earlier this year with the crooning king of Christmas, Michael Bublé.

“I love singing. I love Frank Sinatra. There's a song in the middle of the show which is pure Christmas. I think the Toy Show needed a bit more Christmas.

The theme of this year's Toy Show is 'The Wizard of Oz'. Picture: Andres Poveda

"So we got this song and it goes back to this. Think Dean Martin, that sort of little lovely Bing Crosby vibe. That's going to happen in the middle of the show, where I disappear and emerge into a winter wonderland.”

One of the children appearing on the Toy Show is Aaron Hennessy, 12, from Knocknaheeny in Cork City. Aaron, who performs with GMCBeats in The Kabin Studio, told the Irish Examiner he will be performing an original rap piece. Before starting his Toy Show preparations, he performed at an iconic Cork venue earlier this week. “On Monday I was in the Everyman Theatre performing for Music Generation’s 10-year anniversary."

Host Tubridy says he never feels anxious ahead of the Toy Show, but notes how privileged he feels to be known as ‘The Toy Man’ to the children of Ireland all year.

When I'm walking around Clifton or Dublin or wherever, you're 'The Toy Man’ to children all year round. It is one of the greatest and weirdest gifts I've ever been given.”

Ryan Tubridy with some Toy Show performers. Picture: Andres Poveda

The host says children will share interesting stories tonight.

“The show is peppered with stories, with children, and moments that reflect where we are. You will see a flavour of Ukraine, you will see a flavour of people who have gotten a bad throw of the dice in life.”

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal returns for its third year, having raised €6.8m for 160 children’s charities last year. Donations can be made at here or via the Revolut app.

The Late Late Toy Show airs on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Friday, November 25 at 9.35pm.