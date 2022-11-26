Radio Highlights: Morrigan on LyricFM; Aidan Gillen and Camille O'Sullivan are On the Record

From Éadaoin O'Donoghue and John O'Brien comes the new opera, produced by Cork Opera House in association with The Everyman Theatre. Conor Palliser conducts the Cork Opera House Orchestra and Chorus with a cast starring Kim Sheehan, Majella Cullagh, and Jung Soo Yun.
Pat O’Mahony visits the homes of seven Irish celebrities who, like him, have over the years amassed significant hard-copy record collections. This week: actor, Aidan Gillen, and singer, Camille O’Sullivan.
Michael Longley discusses his collection, and Luke Morgan talks about his collection .
A new series of commissioned fiction, each taking inspiration from the title of a John McGahern story. This week: 'My Love, My Lake, My Forest' by Éilis Ní Dhuibhne, read by Aidan Kelly.
The best of the instrumental concerts from the Willie Clancy Summer School 2022.
Declan Burke previews season two of Apple TV spy thriller series.
Ten-year-old Charlie informs us on the history of basketball and it's pioneer James Naysmith — but did it all really come from a glut of peaches, Flat Faced Jolly, and someone swallowing a tennis ball?
Cian Ciobháin gives airtime to homegrown releases from Moving Statues, Mike Smalle, Laura Mulcahy, Carol Anne McGowan, and My Pilot.
Dan Hegarty goes back to the Session Archives: Blink in Fanning Session from 1992; Fangclub in Studio 8 from 2016, and Daire Heffernan’s visit to Studio 8 in September of this year.
A recent Irish Chamber Orchestra performance with Florian Donderer, including Haydn'sand Dvorák's .
Two legendary musicians, Paddy Glackin and Dónal Lunny, join Liam Ó Maonlaí for music and chat in this season's finale. Video live on R na G socials and rte.ie/gaeilge.
How many organs could you live without? Kids pose their most disgusting questions.
More live action from the 2FM Rising stage at this year's Forbidden Fruit, this time from Dublin alt-popper Kynsy, just off her 'Something to Do with Love' EP.
Broadcasting live from Cúil Aodha, site of the Éigse Dhiarmuidín festival, set up in memory of beloved singer and broadcaster Diarmuid Ó Súilleabháin, celebrating 30 years this year.
Chief conductor Jaime Martin brings us an Irish Premiere of a co-commission by the National Symphony Orchestra of Ellen Reid'sand violinist Nemanja Radulovic performs Tchaikovsky's .
Peadar Ó Riada will announce the Seán Ó Riada Bonn Óir fiddle finalists on the programme, live from Baile Bhúirne as part of the Éigse Dhiarmuidín festival.