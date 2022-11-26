Radio Highlights: Morrigan on LyricFM; Aidan Gillen and Camille O'Sullivan are On the Record

SATURDAY

Opera Night

LyricFM, 7pm

From Éadaoin O'Donoghue and John O'Brien comes the new opera Morrígan, produced by Cork Opera House in association with The Everyman Theatre. Conor Palliser conducts the Cork Opera House Orchestra and Chorus with a cast starring Kim Sheehan, Majella Cullagh, and Jung Soo Yun.

SUNDAY

For the Record

RTÉ Gold, 6pm

Pat O’Mahony visits the homes of seven Irish celebrities who, like him, have over the years amassed significant hard-copy record collections. This week: actor, Aidan Gillen, and singer, Camille O’Sullivan.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Michael Longley discusses his collection The Slain Birds, and Luke Morgan talks about his collection Beast.

Spoken Stories 2: Creatures of the Earth

RTÉ 1, 7.30pm

A new series of commissioned fiction, each taking inspiration from the title of a John McGahern story. This week: 'My Love, My Lake, My Forest' by Éilis Ní Dhuibhne, read by Aidan Kelly.

MONDAY

Ceol Binn ó na Béanna

R na G, 7pm

The best of the instrumental concerts from the Willie Clancy Summer School 2022.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Declan Burke previews season two of Apple TV spy thriller series Slow Horses.

Histrionix

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Ten-year-old Charlie informs us on the history of basketball and it's pioneer James Naysmith — but did it all really come from a glut of peaches, Flat Faced Jolly, and someone swallowing a tennis ball?

An Taobh Tuathail

R na G, 10pm

Cian Ciobháin gives airtime to homegrown releases from Moving Statues, Mike Smalle, Laura Mulcahy, Carol Anne McGowan, and My Pilot.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty goes back to the Session Archives: Blink in Fanning Session from 1992; Fangclub in Studio 8 from 2016, and Daire Heffernan’s visit to Studio 8 in September of this year.

WEDNESDAY

The Full Score

LyricFM, 1pm

A recent Irish Chamber Orchestra performance with Florian Donderer, including Haydn's C-Major Violin Concerto and Dvorák's Serenade for Strings.

THURSDAY

Cuan an Cheoil

R na G, 7pm

Two legendary musicians, Paddy Glackin and Dónal Lunny, join Liam Ó Maonlaí for music and chat in this season's finale. Video live on R na G socials and rte.ie/gaeilge.

Let’s Dive In

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

How many organs could you live without? Kids pose their most disgusting questions.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

More live action from the 2FM Rising stage at this year's Forbidden Fruit, this time from Dublin alt-popper Kynsy, just off her 'Something to Do with Love' EP.

FRIDAY

An Saol ó Dheas

R na G, 12pm

Broadcasting live from Cúil Aodha, site of the Éigse Dhiarmuidín festival, set up in memory of beloved singer and broadcaster Diarmuid Ó Súilleabháin, celebrating 30 years this year.

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

Chief conductor Jaime Martin brings us an Irish Premiere of a co-commission by the National Symphony Orchestra of Ellen Reid's Floodplain and violinist Nemanja Radulovic performs Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto.

Cuireadh Chun Ceoil

R na G, 7pm

Peadar Ó Riada will announce the Seán Ó Riada Bonn Óir fiddle finalists on the programme, live from Baile Bhúirne as part of the Éigse Dhiarmuidín festival.