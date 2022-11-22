International and Irish filmmakers feature among Cork Film Festival prize-winners

Cork International Film Festival has announced its complete slate of Irish and international award-winners for its 67th annual edition.

The Gradam Spiorad na Féile/Spirit of the Festival Award, presented by the Gate Cinema, was awarded to Piaffe, directed by Ann Oren, with a special mention for The Worst Ones (Les Pires) directed by Lisa Akoka and Romane Gueret.

Said the jury: "Composed of indelible images, impeccable sound design, and erotic charge – as spearheaded by Simone Bucio’s quietly carnal central performance – Piaffe marks an extraordinary debut. We simply cannot wait to see what Oren does next."

Simone Bucio in Piaffe, winner of the Spirit of the Festival Award at Cork International Film Festival.

The Gradam Na Féile Do Scannáin Faisnéise/Award for Cinematic Documentary went to Children of the Mist a documentary, directed by Diem Ha Le that documents the growing pains of a young girl in Northern Vietnam, and documents the local tradition of 'bride kidnapping' and forced marriage.

The jury's comments: “The protagonist’s first love, the teenage rebellion, the disappointments of adulthood… Universal subjects that in this beautifully crafted first feature are depicted through characters who are complex and multilayered, like real human beings always are…"

Children of the Mist won the Award for Cinematic Documentary at Cork International Film Festival.

The Cork International Film Festival Youth Jury Award went to Leonor Will Never Die, directed by Martika Ramirez Escobar, with a special mention for How is Katia? (Yak Tam Katia?) directed by Christina Tynkevych.

The jury stated: "For the winner of this year's Youth Jury award, we chose the film that we thought had the most innovative storytelling and great subversion of genre conventions. With metaverse elements and breaking the fourth wall on a whole other level, it invites you into the filmmaking process and makes you feel like a part of the film."

Film maker Brendan Canty - brought home the Cork Shorts gold

SHORT AND TO THE POINT

The 2022 CIFF Shorts Awards were announced by CIFF patron David Puttnam.

The awards for Grand Prix Irish Short, Grand Prix International Short and Grand Prix Documentary Short Award are Academy Award®-qualifying, ensuring that the winners in Cork automatically join the Oscars®’ long-list.

Grand Prix award: Head Space by Aisling Byrne (with a special mention for Tar Anseo, Come Here directed by Zoe Ní Riordáin)

Grand Prix International Short: Raticide directed by João Niza

Grand Prix Documentary Short: Haulout directed by Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev (with a Special Mention for Forest Coal Pit by Siôn Marshall-Waters)

Best Direction: Feargal Ward and Adrian Duncan for Lowland (Supported by Screen Directors Guild Ireland.)

Best Cork Short: Atali’i o Le Crezent / Sons of The Crezent by Brendan Canty (with special mention for This Town Still Talks About You by Matthew McGuigan). Sponsored by Murphy’s

Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards 2023 (as Ireland’s representative): Head Space by Aisling Byrne