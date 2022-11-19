Radio Highlights: Moya Brennan discusses five decades of Clannad

A report from the Fine Gael Ard Fheis in Athlone, and a look ahead to the World Cup, which starts on November 20, amid concern for human rights and working conditions.
'Root and Branch — Ash': the fifth in a series celebrating Ireland's native trees withcolumnist Anja Murray and Ye Vagabonds musician Brían MacGloinn.
Pat O’Mahony visits the homes of seven Irish celebrities who, like him, have over the years amassed significant hard-copy record collections. This week: Cork City native and Radio 1'spresenter Lillian Smith.
A double-bill of film-directors, as Adrian Sibley, director of, and Luca Guadagnino, director of , discuss their work on the weeknight arts magazine.
Katherine Hunka directs the Irish Chamber Orchestra, featuring Fiachra Garvey performing Shostakovich's, with solo trumpet performed by Colm Byrne, as well as by Philip Glass.
Conductor and composer Peter Bernstein discusses his concert with the National Symphony Orchestra on December 9, marking the 100th anniversary of his late father, jazz guitarist Elmer Bernstein.
Dublin grungers HAVVK's 2021 session revisited via Dan Hegarty — recorded at home during the then-ongoing Covid-19 public health restrictions.
A special from The Museum of Literature Ireland in Dublin to mark the launch of the new edition of literary journal, including Christine Dwyer Hickey, and Kevin Barry.
Moya Brennan chats about the 50-year career of seminal traditional band Clannad, and their upcoming farewell show in Dublin's 3Arena.
Musical father and daughter Antóin Mac Gabhann and Caitlín Nic Gabhann join Liam Ó Maonlaí in studio — live video on R na G socials and rte.ie/gaeilge.
The brand new season continues apace, and this time, in space — astronaut Bruce Melnick talks about the International Space Station and what time it is in orbit.
Arctic Monkeys performed live for an intimate audience of 400 people at Brussels' VRT Studio 5, including tunes from new album— Dan Hegarty presents highlights.
'Starless and bible-black...' Radio host and former Catatonia singer Cerys Matthews discusses her new illustrated text version of Dylan Thomas' iconic.
The much-lovedby Carl Orff, performed this evening by the National Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Jaime Martin.
In the last episode, Michelle, Buster and Buddy speak with mental health expert, Gillian Fagan, about how busy kids’ lives can get with school, activities and life in general — how to notice when your battery is drained and what you can do to recharge it.