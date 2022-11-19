Radio Highlights: Moya Brennan discusses five decades of Clannad

SATURDAY

An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra

R na G, 11am

A report from the Fine Gael Ard Fheis in Athlone, and a look ahead to the World Cup, which starts on November 20, amid concern for human rights and working conditions.

Anja Murray, ecologist, environmental policy analyst and broadcaster: co-hosts Root and Branch; Sunday, 6pm; LyricFM. Photograph: Moya Nolan

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

'Root and Branch — Ash': the fifth in a series celebrating Ireland's native trees with Irish Examiner columnist Anja Murray and Ye Vagabonds musician Brían MacGloinn.

For the Record

RTÉ Gold, 6pm

Pat O’Mahony visits the homes of seven Irish celebrities who, like him, have over the years amassed significant hard-copy record collections. This week: Cork City native and Radio 1's Rising Time presenter Lillian Smith.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A double-bill of film-directors, as Adrian Sibley, director of The Ghost of Richard Harris, and Luca Guadagnino, director of Bones and All, discuss their work on the weeknight arts magazine.

TUESDAY

The Full Score

LyricFM, 1pm

Katherine Hunka directs the Irish Chamber Orchestra, featuring Fiachra Garvey performing Shostakovich's Piano Concerto No 1, with solo trumpet performed by Colm Byrne, as well as Symphony No 3 by Philip Glass.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Conductor and composer Peter Bernstein discusses his concert with the National Symphony Orchestra on December 9, marking the 100th anniversary of his late father, jazz guitarist Elmer Bernstein.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dublin grungers HAVVK's 2021 session revisited via Dan Hegarty — recorded at home during the then-ongoing Covid-19 public health restrictions.

WEDNESDAY

Arena,

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A special from The Museum of Literature Ireland in Dublin to mark the launch of the new edition of literary journal Winter Papers, including Christine Dwyer Hickey, and Kevin Barry.

Arctic Monkeys: in live action on The Alternative; Thursday, 11pm; 2FM

THURSDAY

Marty in the Morning

LyricFM, 7am

Moya Brennan chats about the 50-year career of seminal traditional band Clannad, and their upcoming farewell show in Dublin's 3Arena.

Cuan an Cheoil

R na G, 7pm

Musical father and daughter Antóin Mac Gabhann and Caitlín Nic Gabhann join Liam Ó Maonlaí in studio — live video on R na G socials and rte.ie/gaeilge.

Let’s Dive In

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

The brand new season continues apace, and this time, in space — astronaut Bruce Melnick talks about the International Space Station and what time it is in orbit.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Arctic Monkeys performed live for an intimate audience of 400 people at Brussels' VRT Studio 5, including tunes from new album The Car — Dan Hegarty presents highlights.

FRIDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

'Starless and bible-black...' Radio host and former Catatonia singer Cerys Matthews discusses her new illustrated text version of Dylan Thomas' iconic Under Milk Wood.

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

The much-loved Carmina Burana by Carl Orff, performed this evening by the National Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Jaime Martin.

The Kids Are All Right

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

In the last episode, Michelle, Buster and Buddy speak with mental health expert, Gillian Fagan, about how busy kids’ lives can get with school, activities and life in general — how to notice when your battery is drained and what you can do to recharge it.